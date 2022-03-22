Video
Highest profit-share for staff announced on Walton Day

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Desk

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Chairman SM Nurul Alam Rezv

The Bangladesh multinational brand celebrated its founding anniversary Walton Day on Sunday March 20 with festive mode around the world.
To mark the day, various colourful programmes were held at all Walton offices at home and abroad along with its sales outlets and service centers. Walton authorities also announced highest amount of profit-share for its employees which heightened the celebration of the festival, says a press release.
On the day Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC Chairman SM Nurul Alam Rezvi inaugurated the event by hoisting the national flag and Walton flag at the corporate office in Dhaka. At that time, he announced Workers' Profit Participation and Welfare Fund for employees for the 2020-21FY. Vice-Chairman SM Shamsul Alam and Director SM Mahbubul Alam were present at the time.
Meanwhile, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed, launched the 'Walton Day' celebration by hoisting the national flag and Walton flag at its headquarters in Chandra of Gazipur at the same time.
Mentionable, each year, Walton shares its profits under the Workers' Profit Participation and Welfare Fund with employees. This year each employee got Tk.39,198 as profit-bonus which is so far highest.
Among the amount, each employee instantly received Tk.26,132 while another Tk.92,965,314 is being deposited to the government's labour welfare fund. In total, Walton provided Tk.929,653,138 to the Workers' Profit Participation and Welfare Fund.
Earlier in the day, the celebration begun with flying balloons and releasing white doves from all Walton offices and sales and service outlets in and outside the country, including corporate office and headquarters with cutting giant cakes. Various socio-cultural events including tree plantation and rallies were also held to mark the Walton Day celebration.
SM Mahbubul Alam greeted customers and well-wishers abround the world on the occasion of the Walton Day. He said: "On March 20, 1999 Walton was a very small organization but now it has become giant. The success has come for the contribution of Walton officials, customers and well-wishers. Now Walton is in the leading position in the country with endless opportunities in global arena. We believe, like Bangladesh, Walton will be able to win the hearts of the people around the world.
MD and CEO Golam Murshed said: Today Walton has become the most popular brand in the country following the path of glory and success. It has already taken place in the hearts of people around the world. Walton reflects the development of Bangladesh. Establishing Walton as a sustainable leading brand is our main target."
Golam Murshed declared 2022 as Walton's 'Efficient Year'. He also launched the new website of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC during the event.
Additional Managing Director Abul Bashar Howlader, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, S.M. Shoyeb Hossain Nobel, Humayun Kabir and Alamgir Alam Sarker and CEO of Plaza Trade Mohammad Rayhan were among others present at that time.


