Food Minister warns of action against rice stockpiling

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Sunday found illegal stock of food grains in three rice mills and food processing industries of Kushtia during his sudden visit to their factories.

The factories are Rashid Agro Food, Fresh Agro and Desh Agro of Khwazanagar in Kushtia. Of the companies, Rashid Agro Food is a sister concern of Rashid Group. Rashid Group's Managing Director Abdur Rashid is also the president of Bangladesh Rice Mills Owners Association.

Before the mill inspection, the minister held a meeting on 'preventing illegal hoarding of food grain and market monitoring' with the stakeholders of public and private sectors in the conference room of Kushtia Deputy Commissioner's office.

Presided over by local DC Saidul Islam, Food Secretary Dr. Nazmanara Khanum, Director General of the Directorate General of Food Sakhawat Hossain, regional and district food controllers of Khulna division, DCs of Meherpur, Chuadanga and Jhenaidah and Bangladesh Rice Mills Owners Association President Abdur Rashid also spoke the programme, according to a Food Ministry press release.

In the meeting, Food Minister Sadhan Majumder said, "It's unfortunate that rice price is increasing day by day despite huge production of paddy in the country. I want to see that the price of rice in decreasing from tomorrow."

He urged all public and private stakeholders to cooperate the government to decrease rice price.

"At present, there is a huge stock of food grain as well as rice in the country. But, rice price is increasing in phases, it's unwanted. We are observing the situation and investigating the reasons of price hike of commodities. Correct information from field levels about the reasons would help the government to take necessary measures to control the price," he added.

He instructed the food officials and other concerned to inspect the stock of mills properly and report to the ministry on regular basis, so that price cannot be hiked ahead of the holy Ramadan.

Warning the illegal hoarders, the minister said, "No one would be spared if tries to hoard grains illegally for hiking price. A guideline is being prepared to reduce commodity prices. The price should be decreased from tomorrow gradually; otherwise strict measures would be taken."

He said, "Those who will manipulate the market or hoarding for increasing price would be brought under legal actions."

Giving assurance of decreasing rice price by Tk 100 for a packet of 50kg from Monday, Abdur Rashid said in the meeting that there is no scope of increasing price again as new paddy will be harvested within a month. Once the new paddy comes to the market, price will be decreased.







