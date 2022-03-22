Video
Stocks end mixed with major indices finishing flat

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

DSEX, the core index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, on Monday went down by 6.26 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 6,691, after losing over 67 points in the  previous day.
Two other indices, however, edged higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising  blue chips, gaining 1.30 points to finish at 2,436 and the DSE Shariah Index  (DSES) saw a fractional loss of 0.21 points to close at 1,441.
Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 6.34 billion,which was 2.92 per cent higher than the previous day's 11-month lowest turnover of Tk 6.16 billion.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 380 issues traded,  242 declined, 100 advanced and 38 remained unchanged on the DSE trading  floor.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 39 points to settle at 19,616 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX - shedding 23 points to close at 11,767.
Of the issues traded, 198 declined, 57 advanced and 28 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.
'The port city's bourse traded 6.76 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth over Tk 171 million.    -BSS


