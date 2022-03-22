Video
Tuesday, 22 March, 2022, 2:22 AM
R&H seeks Tk 2,161cr more to build 317km border road

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Mizanur Rahman

The expenses for the construction of 317 kilometers 'Border Road' in hill terrains along India and Myanmar frontiers is expected to rise by 127.13 per cent of Tk 2,161 crores.
The construction of the border road is essential to facilitate Border Guard Bangladesh for ensuring security surveillance along the border.
Besides the spike in the expenditure the time for implementation of the project has also been proposed by three years and if approved, the road project will be implemented by the Department of Roads and Highways by June 2024.
The project was taken up on January 1, 2018 to be implemented by June 30, 2021 at an estimated cost of Tk 1,699.64 crore with full government funding. The project was approved by ECNEC on March 20, 2018.
The first revised project proposal was recently sent to the Planning Commission with the target for implementation by June 30, 2024 with an re-estimated cost of Tk 3,860.82 crore.
Meanwhile the project implementation was only at 20 percent over the last four years, with in the deadline which expired recently. According to project sources, Tk 325 crore has already been spent on the project till December 2020. According to project sources, Tk 325 crore has been spent on the project till December 2020,
Out of the proposed 317 kilometers roads, some 40 kilometers will be constructed on the Ukhia-Ashartoli-Fooltuli route, 52 kilometers on the Sajek-Shildah-Betling, 95 kilometers on Sajek-Dokanghat-Thegamukh, and 130 kilometers on Thegamukh-Loitongpara-Thachhi-Dumdumia-Rajsthali route.
Planning Commission officials said that a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) was held on June 10 last year after receiving a proposal from the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges. Following the recommendations of the meeting, the project has been recommended to be presented at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).
Mamun-al-Rashid, Member of the Planning Commission in charge of the project, said that if the project is implemented, besides establishing safe and improved road connectivity in the CHT area, the security system in the border area and socio-economic condition of the project area will happen. So the project is acceptable.
An official at the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges said, in the hilly areas, Bangladesh has around 540 kilometers of borders - 330 kilometers with India and 210 kilometers with Myanmar. This area is often susceptible to the smuggling of drugs, arms and ammunition and human trafficking, added the official.
The official said once the project is implemented, strict security will be ensured in the hilly frontier areas through improved road communication side by side curbing illegal drugs and arms smuggling.
It's also aimed at improving connectivity with neighbouring countries to create employment opportunities in the border area, to ease the movement of agricultural products from hill areas and to promote ease of travel for domestic and foreign tourists in the area.
Besides, implementation of the project will also help expansion of trade and commerce in Southeast Asia, development of tourism facilities in the hilly areas for the local and foreign tourists, facilitate marketing of agricultural products to boost economic activities and thus generate employment opportunities for the local people there. The proposed project will be implemented at Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban, Juraichhari, Borkol and Rajstali upazilas of Rangamati, Ukhia upazila of Cox's Bazar and Baghaichhari upazila of Khagrachhari.


