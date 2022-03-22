Video
BNP-Jamaat hatching conspiracy to turn BD into a failed state: Parash

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

Doing conspiracy and intrigues are the politics of Jamaat-BNP, said Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shames Parash.
He also said that BNP-Jamaat is conspiring inside and outside the country to turn Bangladesh into a failed state. In the national election 2023, BNP-Jamaat is an opponent. They never wanted this country and the main goal of their politics is to conspire and to turn the country into a failed state.
Sheikh Parash said these while distributing essential food items and clothes among 1000 backward people of the society on the occasion of birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of Independence at Tungipara Upazila Auditorium in Gopalganj on Monday.



