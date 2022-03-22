Video
Sujan, Samrat re-elected President, GS of Panchagarh AL

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Staff Correspondent

Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan and district council Chairman Anwar Sadat Samrat were re-elected as the president and the general secretary of Panchagarh district Awami League (AL) respectively.
After the district AL conference at Panchagarh Sugar Mill on Sunday afternoon, AL Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, announced the names of the president and general secretary.
He also announced the name of Mazharul Haque Pradhan, a Member of Parliament from Panchagarh-1 constituency, as the senior vice-president.
Nurul Islam Sujan was elected as MP from Panchagarh-2 constituency and is currently serving as Railway Minister. On the other hand, Anwar Sadat Samrat is acting as the chairman of the district council.
They will fill other posts of the committee in consultation with the Central Awami League.  After the first session of the triennial conference of the district AL, the previous committee was dissolved and the second session began. Hasan Mahmud exchanged views with councilors and the committee was announced by consensus.
The conference was chaired by Nurul Islam Sujan and conducted by Anwar Sadat Samrat.


