Food Minister warns of action against rice stockpiling

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Sunday found illegal stock of food grains in three rice mills and food processing industries of Kushtia during his sudden visit to their factories.

The factories are Rashid Agro Food, Fresh Agro and Desh Agro of Khwazanagar in Kushtia. Of the companies, Rashid Agro Food is a sister concern of Rashid Group. Rashid Group's Managing Director Abdur Rashid is also the president of Bangladesh Rice Mills Owners Association.

Before the mill inspection, the minister held a meeting on 'preventing illegal hoarding of food grain and market monitoring' with the stakeholders of public and private sectors in the conference room of Kushtia Deputy Commissioner's office.

Presided over by local DC Saidul Islam, Food Secretary Dr. Nazmanara Khanum, Director General of the Directorate General of Food Sakhawat Hossain, regional and district food controllers of Khulna division, DCs of Meherpur, Chuadanga and Jhenaidah and Bangladesh Rice Mills Owners Association President Abdur Rashid also spoke the programme, according to a Food Ministry press release.