Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 March, 2022, 2:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Sagira Morshed Murder Eyewitness gives deposition

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Court Correspondent

After 32 years of murder of Sagira Morshed, only eye witness Salam Mollah, a rickshawpular gave his deposition on Sunday in the court.  At the time of the incident, he was 28 years and now he is   60.   At that time, the assassinee Sagira Morshed could know the killers who were on the motorcycle.   As a result they shot her dead on the spot. One bullet riddled her left side. While she was falling down from rickshaw the witness tried to put her fixed with rickshaw. At that stage,   the     rickshawpular with a stone chased the bikers and shouted,   "Hijacker, hijacker". I chased them up to Mahila Samitee Mancha, near Vikarrunisa School.  By that time they had fled the scene.  Later I returned to my rickshaw took the victim to hospital.  She, however, succumbed to her injuries."he added.
In the court, Salam Mollah identified the two killers Anas Amhmud alias Rezwan and Maruf Reza who shot her from the motor cycle.
A Dhaka court on December 2 last year framed charges against four people including the brother-in-law of the victim in the sensational Sagira Morshed murder case.
The accused are Sagira's brother-in-law Hasan Ali Chowdhury and his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shahin, and Anas Amhmud alias Rezwan and Maruf Reza.
Sagira was shot dead on a Siddheswari road in the city on 25 July 1989 on her way to bring her daughter back home from Viqarunnisa Noon School and College.
Riding a motorcycle, two people tried to snatch her gold bangle. At one stage, they gunned her down when she was trying to flee the spot.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Food Minister warns of action against rice stockpiling
Sagira Morshed Murder Eyewitness gives deposition
Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence
NO DEVASTATION CAN ROB A WOMAN OF HER MOTHERLY LOVE
NSU to teach Robotics, AI, Blockchain: Jabbar
Man ‘kills wife, son’ in Gazipur
Woman rescued after being trapped in city lift
Nannu elected Rotary governor for 2023, Pinak for 2024


Latest News
Cyclone Ashani: No possibility of its imapct on Bangladesh
US expatriate journalist Kanak Sarwar's sister charged in two cases
Bus strike in Sylhet called off
Dhaka-Washington ties will only grow stronger: Nuland
Follow Bangabandhu’s lifestyle: Home Minister to new generation
15th annual drama festival kicks off at DU
World Water Day on Tuesday
Quader asks BNP to come back to pro-people politics
Gas price hike by 116pc for domestic users, 117pc for industries proposed
Neither side is backing down in war: NATO
Most Read News
Blended education: Solution for inclusive development of Bangladesh
Truck-car collision leaves 5 dead in Chattogram
Zelensky appeals to Israel for help
People gather near a gymnasium where witnesses and relatives of victims
Russia still focuses on Kyiv: UK's Defence ministry
Sunken launch recovered after 16 hrs, death toll rises to 7
Zelensky touts Jerusalem as right place for talks
China Boeing jet crashes with 132 people
Six dead in overnight bombing in Ukraine's Kyiv: report
Bangladesh United Islami Party holds its Dhaka division conference
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft