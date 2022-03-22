Sagira Morshed Murder Eyewitness gives deposition

After 32 years of murder of Sagira Morshed, only eye witness Salam Mollah, a rickshawpular gave his deposition on Sunday in the court. At the time of the incident, he was 28 years and now he is 60. At that time, the assassinee Sagira Morshed could know the killers who were on the motorcycle. As a result they shot her dead on the spot. One bullet riddled her left side. While she was falling down from rickshaw the witness tried to put her fixed with rickshaw. At that stage, the rickshawpular with a stone chased the bikers and shouted, "Hijacker, hijacker". I chased them up to Mahila Samitee Mancha, near Vikarrunisa School. By that time they had fled the scene. Later I returned to my rickshaw took the victim to hospital. She, however, succumbed to her injuries."he added.

In the court, Salam Mollah identified the two killers Anas Amhmud alias Rezwan and Maruf Reza who shot her from the motor cycle.

A Dhaka court on December 2 last year framed charges against four people including the brother-in-law of the victim in the sensational Sagira Morshed murder case.

The accused are Sagira's brother-in-law Hasan Ali Chowdhury and his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shahin, and Anas Amhmud alias Rezwan and Maruf Reza.

Sagira was shot dead on a Siddheswari road in the city on 25 July 1989 on her way to bring her daughter back home from Viqarunnisa Noon School and College.

Riding a motorcycle, two people tried to snatch her gold bangle. At one stage, they gunned her down when she was trying to flee the spot.









