NSU to teach Robotics, AI, Blockchain: Jabbar

The Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Mustafa Jabbar on Monday has called upon the university authorities to teach Robotics, AI, Blockchain and IoT to the students.

Mustafa Jabbar urged the students to read Bangabandhu to know Bangladesh.

The Minister made the call at a discussion organised by North South University (NSU) on the occasion of Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary and National Children's Day at the university in the capital on Monday (Mar 21, 2022).

Speaking as the chief guest, Minister Jabbar said, "You will definitely study the biographies of many great people of the world. Never forget to read the man who has given you a country who has sown the seeds of digital Bangladesh."

During the last two years, Internet bandwidth usage in the country has more than tripled to 3300 Gbps. However, in 2008 the bandwidth usage in the country was only 7.5 Gbps. At that time the price of one Mbps bandwidth was 27,000 taka which is now available at only 60 taka, he added.

Emphasizing the importance of encouraging students to innovate in digital technology, he urged them to protect discovery with intellectual property. The minister also suggested that the inventions be made available to the people through commercialization.

NSU Vice-ChancellorProf Atiqul Islam presided over the programme and said, "No one will be able to stop the development of this country as long as the people of this country carry Bangabandhu's ideology in their thoughts, consciousness and feelings."

Mr Azim Uddin Ahmed, Chairman and Board of Trustees Azim Uddin Ahmed and Pro-VC Prof M Ismail Hossain delivered their speech on the occasion.

The Minister handed over prizes among the winners of various competitions. He visited Bangabandhu Corner, Gym, Library, Canteen and other facilities.









