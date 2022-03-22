Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 March, 2022, 2:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

NSU to teach Robotics, AI, Blockchain: Jabbar

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Staff Correspondent

The Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Mustafa Jabbar on Monday has called upon the university authorities to teach Robotics, AI, Blockchain and IoT to the students.
Mustafa Jabbar urged the students to read Bangabandhu to know Bangladesh.
The Minister made the call at a discussion organised by North South University (NSU) on the occasion of Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary and National Children's Day at the university in the capital on Monday (Mar 21, 2022).
Speaking as the chief guest, Minister Jabbar said, "You will definitely study the biographies of many great people of the world. Never forget to read the man who has given you a country who has sown the seeds of digital Bangladesh."
During the last two years, Internet bandwidth usage in the country has more than tripled to 3300 Gbps. However, in 2008 the bandwidth usage in the country was only 7.5 Gbps. At that time the price of one Mbps bandwidth was 27,000 taka which is now available at only 60 taka, he added.
Emphasizing the importance of encouraging students to innovate in digital technology, he urged them to protect discovery with intellectual property. The minister also suggested that the inventions be made available to the people through commercialization.
NSU Vice-ChancellorProf Atiqul Islam presided over the programme and said, "No one will be able to stop the development of this country as long as the people of this country carry Bangabandhu's ideology in their thoughts, consciousness and feelings."
Mr Azim Uddin Ahmed, Chairman and Board of Trustees Azim Uddin Ahmed and Pro-VC Prof M Ismail Hossain delivered their speech on the occasion.
The Minister handed over prizes among the winners of various competitions.  He visited Bangabandhu Corner, Gym, Library, Canteen and other facilities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Food Minister warns of action against rice stockpiling
Sagira Morshed Murder Eyewitness gives deposition
Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence
NO DEVASTATION CAN ROB A WOMAN OF HER MOTHERLY LOVE
NSU to teach Robotics, AI, Blockchain: Jabbar
Man ‘kills wife, son’ in Gazipur
Woman rescued after being trapped in city lift
Nannu elected Rotary governor for 2023, Pinak for 2024


Latest News
Cyclone Ashani: No possibility of its imapct on Bangladesh
US expatriate journalist Kanak Sarwar's sister charged in two cases
Bus strike in Sylhet called off
Dhaka-Washington ties will only grow stronger: Nuland
Follow Bangabandhu’s lifestyle: Home Minister to new generation
15th annual drama festival kicks off at DU
World Water Day on Tuesday
Quader asks BNP to come back to pro-people politics
Gas price hike by 116pc for domestic users, 117pc for industries proposed
Neither side is backing down in war: NATO
Most Read News
Blended education: Solution for inclusive development of Bangladesh
Truck-car collision leaves 5 dead in Chattogram
Zelensky appeals to Israel for help
People gather near a gymnasium where witnesses and relatives of victims
Russia still focuses on Kyiv: UK's Defence ministry
Sunken launch recovered after 16 hrs, death toll rises to 7
Zelensky touts Jerusalem as right place for talks
China Boeing jet crashes with 132 people
Six dead in overnight bombing in Ukraine's Kyiv: report
Bangladesh United Islami Party holds its Dhaka division conference
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft