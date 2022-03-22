Video
Man ‘kills wife, son’ in Gazipur

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

GAZIPUR, Mar 21: A woman and her son were allegedly hacked to death by her husband over family feud at Board Bazar in Gazipur early Monday.
The deceased were identified as Rahima, 38, wife of rickshaw puller Mofiz of Tangail district and their son Rokon, 17.
Locals alleged Mofiz hacked Rahima and Rokon to death around 1am at his house in Board Bazar area and fled the scene immediately.
Deceased's relative said Mofiz used to torture Rahima.
Ismail Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gachha Police Station, said the bodies were sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy. Efforts are on to arrest Mofiz, the OC added.    -UNB


