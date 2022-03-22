

BD keen for closer ties with US



At the same time, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has written a letter to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen - opening a new chapter of relationship with Bangladesh as the two countries celebrate the golden jubilee of diplomatic ties this year. However, the eighth US-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue is held in the light of renewed commitment for a closer bilateral cooperation between the two countries. And the dialogue could be considered fruitful, only when it gives a boost to our existing bilateral ties with the US.



This "Dialogue" is also remarkably significant for two reasons - first, the two countries will be soon celebrating the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations and second, the COVID-19 pandemic has noticeably barred us from holding regular dialogue mechanisms in the last two years. Now that it has resumed, two sides will come into close contact and expectantly give a boost to our bilateral ties.



Under most circumstances, US-Bangla ties have grown at a steady pace over the past five decades. United States of America is not only the biggest investor in Bangladesh, but also the biggest export destination. Bangladesh exported a total $6.7 billion in 2019 to the USA. At the same time US foreign direct investment in Bangladesh (stock) was $493 million. In addition, during the COVID-19 crisis in 2020, US provided over $36 million assistance to Rohingya refugees.



Our growing expat community in America is also playing a crucial role on in-flow of remittance. Most importantly, both countries share a common vision for an inclusive, secure, and prosperous future based on democratic ideologies. The two countries cooperate closely on a range of issues, including economics, security, governance and development. Bangladesh has been recording impressive economic growth for over a decade. And USA is an important partner of Bangladesh's development success. Hence, there are multiple fields where these two countries can deepen existing relations while explore newer avenues.



The point, however, given the fast polarisation of today's world triggered by a pandemic and a war - we feel, it is essential to frequently renew and rework bilateral ties for a sustainable relation. Given USA's strong commitment to practice, promote democracy and humanitarian values--we expect the Biden Administration in taking a prompt and effective stance to resolve the Rohingya Crisis.



Last but never the least, we call on both parties to identify the gaps and weaknesses in our diplomatic relations, and address them together. While holding the eighth US-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue, held at Dhaka--the foreign secretary has stressed on closer bilateral cooperation with US. Moreover, he also spoke of his high expectations from the Biden Administration to build a solid and "comprehensive partnership"--taking our bilateral ties to the next level.At the same time, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has written a letter to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen - opening a new chapter of relationship with Bangladesh as the two countries celebrate the golden jubilee of diplomatic ties this year. However, the eighth US-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue is held in the light of renewed commitment for a closer bilateral cooperation between the two countries. And the dialogue could be considered fruitful, only when it gives a boost to our existing bilateral ties with the US.This "Dialogue" is also remarkably significant for two reasons - first, the two countries will be soon celebrating the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations and second, the COVID-19 pandemic has noticeably barred us from holding regular dialogue mechanisms in the last two years. Now that it has resumed, two sides will come into close contact and expectantly give a boost to our bilateral ties.Under most circumstances, US-Bangla ties have grown at a steady pace over the past five decades. United States of America is not only the biggest investor in Bangladesh, but also the biggest export destination. Bangladesh exported a total $6.7 billion in 2019 to the USA. At the same time US foreign direct investment in Bangladesh (stock) was $493 million. In addition, during the COVID-19 crisis in 2020, US provided over $36 million assistance to Rohingya refugees.Our growing expat community in America is also playing a crucial role on in-flow of remittance. Most importantly, both countries share a common vision for an inclusive, secure, and prosperous future based on democratic ideologies. The two countries cooperate closely on a range of issues, including economics, security, governance and development. Bangladesh has been recording impressive economic growth for over a decade. And USA is an important partner of Bangladesh's development success. Hence, there are multiple fields where these two countries can deepen existing relations while explore newer avenues.The point, however, given the fast polarisation of today's world triggered by a pandemic and a war - we feel, it is essential to frequently renew and rework bilateral ties for a sustainable relation. Given USA's strong commitment to practice, promote democracy and humanitarian values--we expect the Biden Administration in taking a prompt and effective stance to resolve the Rohingya Crisis.Last but never the least, we call on both parties to identify the gaps and weaknesses in our diplomatic relations, and address them together.