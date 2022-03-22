Video
Tuesday, 22 March, 2022
Letter To the Editor

Happy International Water Day

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

World Water Day is celebrated on March 22 every year, worldwide. The day is also celebrated in Bangladesh through various programs. Through the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, the government is implementing various programs aimed at protecting the natural environment and reducing water pollution, including ensuring safe water by 2030.

The country's arsenic problem is still the same as it was 20 years ago. About 20 million people are still victims of arsenic contamination. HRW claims that 43,000 people die of arsenic-borne diseases every year in Bangladesh. It is unfortunate, of course, that the Department of Health does not have statistics on the number of people in the country drinking arsenic-contaminated water. They are fighting against arsenic without any statistics or claiming to fight without fighting. Sadly, the issue is not discussed as before. Areas in the country where people are at risk of arsenic need to be identified very quickly.

A proper action plan needs to be formulated on how to decontaminate the water of the region with arsenic.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



