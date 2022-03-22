

Juvenile justice system in Bangladesh: Law and reality



Lately, a big problem is being observed in the country --horrible crimes committed by children and adolescents. These children and adolescents are being involved in extortion, property grabbing, drug dealing, eve-teasing, rioting, theft, snatching, robbery, rape, serious injury, and even murder. They are also committing organized crime by forming criminal gangs. Their involvement in sex crimes, kidnappings, drug crimes, murders is going to a frightening stage.



In order to suppress their criminal activities, the government has made provision for reformative punishment in accordance with the provisions of the Children's Act 2013. However, many say it is insufficient. They are talking about an exemplary punishment system.



Separate juvenile justice systems are in place around the world. The Children's Act, 1974 was enacted in Bangladesh to protect the rights of children. In order to implement the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Children, a new law has been enacted repealing the 1974 Children's Act, known as the Children's Act, 2013. The main purpose of this law is to protect and assist the development of children and to remedy the abuse of children.



There are a total of 100 sections in this law. Definitions in Sections 1 to 4, Appointment of Probation Officers and their Duties and Responsibilities In Sections 5 and 6, Child Welfare Board and its Functions in Sections 8-12, Child affairs Desk in Sections 13-15, Child affairs Police Officers etc, Children's court and its procedures in Sections 16-43, arrests, investigations, alternative methods and bail under sections 44-54, legal representation and assistance under sections 55-56, child development centres and certified institutions under sections 59-69, penalties for special rights of children under sections 60-63, sections 74-100 Alternative care etc are described.



This law defines a child offender as a child involved in 'conflict with the law'. The age of the child has been determined for all--which is under the age of 18. The judgment in the case of State vs. Md. Raushan Mandal (59 DLR, 72 page) states that a child under the age of 9 years and below the age of 14 years will be exempted from criminal offenses as he is unable to understand the significance and consequences of his behaviour.



According to section 16, there will be one or more juvenile courts in each district headquarters. At present, every woman and child abuse tribunal will be considered as a juvenile court in its jurisdiction. If there is no such tribunal in any district, the District and Sessions Judge will act as the juvenile court. Section 17(2) stipulates that if a child is involved with an adult in a case, on the basis of a separate charge sheet under section 15, the juvenile court shall complete the testimony of that adult and the child concerned in separate sessions on the same day.



According to the Children's Act, 2013, if any child or adolescent is involved in a serious crime, there are also some provisions of punishment. Section 33 of the Act states that no child may be sentenced to death, life imprisonment or imprisonment, regardless of any other law.



Section 34 states that if any child is found guilty of a crime punishable by death or life imprisonment, the juvenile court may order detention for a term not more than 10 (ten) years and not less than 3 (three) years. Section 47 of the law gives three months to investigate the case. If the investigation is not completed within this period for any reason, the investigation officer will get another 30 days in the next period. If the investigation is not completed within 120 days, the juvenile court will be able to grant bail to the accused child. Section 59 states that the Government shall establish and maintain the required number of Child Development Centers for the purpose of housing, correction and development of the children detained in the judicial process and the children under trial.



In other words, it is clear that the purpose of this law is not only to punish the child involved in the crime. Rather, to correct him and lead him to a healthy, beautiful and prosperous life. It should be noted that in the suppression of juvenile delinquency, not only punishment should be given, but also juvenile delinquency should not be involved in the crime again.



But the reality is completely different. Children are often being punished by mobile courts. Even in the judicial courts, there are cases of forgetting the provisions of the Children's Act and giving punishments. The establishment of a child-friendly justice system is still on paper. The main reason is the ignorance of the judges and the police about the provisions of this law. That is why mobile courts, even criminal courts, are passing judgments against children, bypassing the law. Though there was talk of setting up children's desks in all police stations under Women SI, it has not been created in all police stations yet. There are prisons for men and women accused in the police station. But there is no separate prison for children.



Under the Children's Act of 1974 (now the Children's Act 2013), a development centre for boys was established in Tongi, Gazipur in 1986. In Jessore another development centre was built for boys in 1995 and for girls in Konabari, Gazipur in 2003. The total number of seats in the three centres run under the Social Services Department of the Ministry of Social Welfare is 600.



According to the information provided by the Department of Social Services, there are 902 residents against 600 seats. In other words, the institutions are running with more than one and a half times the number of seats. The centres are being run with various challenges including limited budget, administrative weakness, insufficient manpower, underdeveloped correction processes, and rehabilitation activities. Even though they are development centres, the condition of these centres is worse than that of prisons. As a result, the system of reformative punishment is of no use here. Rather children are growing up as more horrible criminals.



There is no denying that a large portion of our children are deprived of the basic needs of education, housing, medical care, food and clothing. Many children get involved in various crimes by being victims of the situation and not understanding anything. In that case, if he is tried together with other criminals and kept in jail at the same time, it will be inhumane.



Therefore, it is time to establish a child-friendly justice system by ensuring proper implementation of the Children's Act 2013. Children are the future of the nation. Therefore, according to the needs of the 21st century, they should be brought under the purview of reform and built as the future of the nation.

Anik Ahmed is Pursuing LLB, Rajshahi University







