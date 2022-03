DUMURIA, KHULNA, Mar 21: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mukit, 5, son of Milon Sheikh, a resident of Chakundia Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Mukit went missing in a pond nearby the house at around 1pm while bathing in it.

Later, the family members found his body at around 2pm and recovered it from the pond.