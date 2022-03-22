Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 March, 2022, 2:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Five found dead in four districts

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondents

Five people including three women have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Patuakhali, Sirajganj, Munshiganj and Lalmonirhat, in three days.
PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a retired professor of Patuakhali Government College in the district at dawn on Monday after 36 hours of her missing.
The deceased was identified as Professor Monwara Begum, wife of Isahaq Molla, a resident of Sabujbag area in the district town.
Police and the deceased's family sources said Professor Monwara went missing from her residence on Saturday afternoon.
Later, locals spotted her body in Kalichenna Kheya Ghat in the Payra River under Itbaria Union in Sadar Upazila at dawn on Monday and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patuakhali Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Monirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection and the law enforcers are investigating the matter.
SIRAJGANJ: A team of Fire Service and Civil Defence on Sunday recovered the body of a schoolboy who went missing two days back  while taking a bath in the Fuljor River in Raiganj Upazila of the      district.
The deceased was identified as Shuvo Chandra, 14, son of Sukumar Chandra, a resident of Chandaikona Village in the upazila.
Sirajganj Fire Service Station Officer Ataur Rahman said members of the Fire Service and divers from Rajshahi conducted a two-day search in the river after the boy's missing in the river on Friday afternoon. But, they could not trace him.
Later, Shuvo's body was found floating in Chandaikona area, about 500 meters downstream from the scene where he went missing, on Sunday morning.
Receiving the information, the body was recovered from there and handed over to the deceased's family members, the official added.
SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police recovered the body of a madrasa boy from a field in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning after six days of his missing.
The deceased was identified as Md Raqib Hossain, 13, son of Mosharaf Hossain, a resident of Laskarpur Chakerbari Village under Hasara Union in the upazila. He was a student of Hefz Department at Azizia Darul Ulum Madrasa in the area.
The deceased's family sources said Raqib left the house for madrasa at noon on March 15. He had been missing since then.
His family members lodged a general diary with Sreenagar PS the following day.
Later, locals spotted the body of Raqib lying on a field beside Kewtkhali Railway in the upazila on Sunday morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Filing of a murder case with Sreenagar PS is underway in this connection.
Sreenagar PS OC Aminul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.  
LALMONIRHAT: Two women have been found dead in separate incidents in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Police recovered the body of a housewife from her husband's house in Dalgram Union of the upazila in the morning.
The deceased was identified as Faria Begum, 22, wife of Sujon Mia, 30, a resident of Uttar Dalgram Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said neighbours found the body of Faria at her husband's house in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to Kaliganj PS.
Locals alleged that Faria's husband and his family members often tortured her for dowry. They might have killed her over the matter.
However, Sujon Mia, his father Shahajahan Ali and mother Farifa Begum went into hiding soon after the incident.
On the other hand, police recovered the body of a woman from a betel nut orchard in Madati Union under Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Rupali Khatun, 25, daughter of Rafiqul Islam of Ward No. 6 Uttar Musharat Madati Village under Madati Union in the upazila. She was a divorcee.
The deceased's mother Anju Ara said Rupali could not be found in the morning. While searching, the family members spotted the burnt body of Rupali lying in a betel nut orchard nearby the house.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
The reason behind her death could not be known immediately.
However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.
Kaliganj PS OC Golam Rasul confirmed the incidents, adding that necessary steps will be taken in these connections.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minor drowns at Dumuria
A blood donation campaign was held at Narayanganj College
Five found dead in four districts
1,500 labourers turn jobless as 51 sawmills closed in Barishal
Schoolgirl ‘kills self’ in Chandpur
 KUJ gets new body
Two murdered in Netrakona, Sirajganj
International Day of Forests observed in Kaptai Upazila of Rangamati


Latest News
Cyclone Ashani: No possibility of its imapct on Bangladesh
US expatriate journalist Kanak Sarwar's sister charged in two cases
Bus strike in Sylhet called off
Dhaka-Washington ties will only grow stronger: Nuland
Follow Bangabandhu’s lifestyle: Home Minister to new generation
15th annual drama festival kicks off at DU
World Water Day on Tuesday
Quader asks BNP to come back to pro-people politics
Gas price hike by 116pc for domestic users, 117pc for industries proposed
Neither side is backing down in war: NATO
Most Read News
Blended education: Solution for inclusive development of Bangladesh
Truck-car collision leaves 5 dead in Chattogram
Zelensky appeals to Israel for help
People gather near a gymnasium where witnesses and relatives of victims
Russia still focuses on Kyiv: UK's Defence ministry
Sunken launch recovered after 16 hrs, death toll rises to 7
Zelensky touts Jerusalem as right place for talks
China Boeing jet crashes with 132 people
Six dead in overnight bombing in Ukraine's Kyiv: report
Bangladesh United Islami Party holds its Dhaka division conference
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft