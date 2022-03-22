Five found dead in four districts

Five people including three women have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Patuakhali, Sirajganj, Munshiganj and Lalmonirhat, in three days.

PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a retired professor of Patuakhali Government College in the district at dawn on Monday after 36 hours of her missing.

The deceased was identified as Professor Monwara Begum, wife of Isahaq Molla, a resident of Sabujbag area in the district town.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Professor Monwara went missing from her residence on Saturday afternoon.

Later, locals spotted her body in Kalichenna Kheya Ghat in the Payra River under Itbaria Union in Sadar Upazila at dawn on Monday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patuakhali Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Monirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection and the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

SIRAJGANJ: A team of Fire Service and Civil Defence on Sunday recovered the body of a schoolboy who went missing two days back while taking a bath in the Fuljor River in Raiganj Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Shuvo Chandra, 14, son of Sukumar Chandra, a resident of Chandaikona Village in the upazila.

Sirajganj Fire Service Station Officer Ataur Rahman said members of the Fire Service and divers from Rajshahi conducted a two-day search in the river after the boy's missing in the river on Friday afternoon. But, they could not trace him.

Later, Shuvo's body was found floating in Chandaikona area, about 500 meters downstream from the scene where he went missing, on Sunday morning.

Receiving the information, the body was recovered from there and handed over to the deceased's family members, the official added.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police recovered the body of a madrasa boy from a field in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning after six days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Md Raqib Hossain, 13, son of Mosharaf Hossain, a resident of Laskarpur Chakerbari Village under Hasara Union in the upazila. He was a student of Hefz Department at Azizia Darul Ulum Madrasa in the area.

The deceased's family sources said Raqib left the house for madrasa at noon on March 15. He had been missing since then.

His family members lodged a general diary with Sreenagar PS the following day.

Later, locals spotted the body of Raqib lying on a field beside Kewtkhali Railway in the upazila on Sunday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Filing of a murder case with Sreenagar PS is underway in this connection.

Sreenagar PS OC Aminul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

LALMONIRHAT: Two women have been found dead in separate incidents in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Police recovered the body of a housewife from her husband's house in Dalgram Union of the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Faria Begum, 22, wife of Sujon Mia, 30, a resident of Uttar Dalgram Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said neighbours found the body of Faria at her husband's house in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to Kaliganj PS.

Locals alleged that Faria's husband and his family members often tortured her for dowry. They might have killed her over the matter.

However, Sujon Mia, his father Shahajahan Ali and mother Farifa Begum went into hiding soon after the incident.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a woman from a betel nut orchard in Madati Union under Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rupali Khatun, 25, daughter of Rafiqul Islam of Ward No. 6 Uttar Musharat Madati Village under Madati Union in the upazila. She was a divorcee.

The deceased's mother Anju Ara said Rupali could not be found in the morning. While searching, the family members spotted the burnt body of Rupali lying in a betel nut orchard nearby the house.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The reason behind her death could not be known immediately.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Kaliganj PS OC Golam Rasul confirmed the incidents, adding that necessary steps will be taken in these connections.













