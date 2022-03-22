Video
Home Countryside

1,500 labourers turn jobless as 51 sawmills closed in Barishal

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Ismail Hossain Negaban

A closed sawmill at Chandmari in Barishal City. photo: observer

BARISHAL, Mar 21: Over 1,500 labourers have turned jobless in the district city as 51 sawmills have been closed for the last one month. The labourers are living in serious hardship.
The sawmills suffered a recent power disconnection on charge of not having letter of clearance from the Department of Environment (DoE).
Sawmill operators complained, electricity connections were cut at a surprise notice. But DoE officials defended, it has not been done at the surprise notice; there is Prime Minister's instructions saying, nothing harmful for environment shall exist.
According to sources, almost all of these 51 sawmills don't have legal trade licences. Infrastructure buildings have been hampered due to closure of these sawmills.
Not only in the city area but also in entire southern region, most sawmills don't have legal approvals from the DoE. A huge number of sawmills have grown up along all national and regional highways in the southern region. These are threats for safe road management. But there has not been any initiative from the DoE or district administration in this regard. Even sawmills have also been installed within coastal reserve forests.
In this situation, alternative employments are demanded by labourers. Timber trading families are also passing days in hardship. A total of seven sawmills have been closed within city's Chandmari area. A silent cry is creeping up in about 60-year old timber-ware houses.
Sawmill owners and labourers complained, in the name of environmental threat, these sawmills have been disconnected of eletricitry lines. But how other sawmills within city and outskirt areas are operating? They asked. Even in the case of licence getting, sawmillers are asked for letter of permission from the deputy commissioner (DC) office. When the DC office was contacted, they were asked for going to the DoE. "In such a manner, we are harssed", mill owners said.
General Secretary of Timber Business Owners Assciation Md Dulal Hawladar said, not only owners of these 51 sawmills are affected due to their closure, but  wood furniture making and retail timber traders are being affected.
In humanitarian consideration, he demanded, these mills should be allowed to reopen with time to get legal licences.
DoE officials said, sawmills are harmful for environment; despite that they have asked for taking licences; it takes Tk  2,000 to get licence of a sawmill, Tk 500 for yearly renewal fee, and Tk 300 as VAT (value added tax). But none is doing it, DoE officials maintained.


