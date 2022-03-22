Video
Home Countryside

Schoolgirl ‘kills self’ in Chandpur

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

CHANDPUR, Mar 21: A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide in Faridganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Panna Akter, 13, daughter of Shohel Talukder, a resident of Putiya area under Chardukhiya Union in the upazila. She was an eighth grader at Majidia High School in the area.
The deceased's mother Hasina Begum said, "Panna's father is an expatriate in Dubai. I could not pay my daughter's school fees as her father lost the job three months back. School authorities were repeatedly asking to pay the fees. Panna might have committed suicide out of shame and humiliation."
Being informed, police recovered the body and and sent it to Chandpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed with Faridganj Police Station in this          connection.


