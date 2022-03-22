Video
 KUJ gets new body

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondent

Newly elected KUJ General Secretary Asaduazzaman Reaz (left), President Faruk Ahmed (middle) and Treasurer Dilip Barman. photo: observer

KHULNA, Mar 21: Md. Faruk Ahmed (Daily Purbanchal) and Asaduzzaman Reaz (Khulna Times) have been elected president and general secretary respectively in bi-annual election of Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ) on Sunday.
Chairman of the election committee senior journalist Freedom Fighter Mokbul Hossain Mintu announced the unofficial result after completing votes in the afternoon.
Faruk was elected KUJ president by defeating Masranga TV Khulna divisional correspondent Abu Hena Mostofa Zamal Poplu while Asaduzzaman Reaz became general secretary  after defeating Independent TV district correspondent Avijit Paul.
Earlier, the election continued from 9am to 1pm. A total of 132 voters out of 135 cast their votes during the election.
Meanwhile, Md Jahedul Islam (Samakal) and Alamgir Hannan (Ajker Tatthya) has been elected vice-presidents respectively.
Neymul Hossain Kochy (Spice TV) and Delip Barman (Lakho Kantho) have been elected joint secretary and treasurer respectively.
Sheikh Abdul Hamid (Dainik Janmobhumi) has been elected office secretary while Mir Monir (RTV) has been elected publicity and cultural secretary.
Other three executive members are Anwarul Islam Kazol (Purbanchal), Milon Hossain (Daxinanchal Protidin) and Sheikh Zahidul Islam (Daily Desh Sanjog).
Meanwhile, different socio-cultural and political bodies including State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnuzan Sufian, MP, Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque and Member of Parliament from Khulna-2 constituency Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel congratulated the newly elected committee.


