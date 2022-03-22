Two murdered in Netrakona, Sirajganj

Two people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Netrakona and Sirajganj, in three days.

NETRAKONA: A grocery shop owner was murdered by robbers in Durgapur Upazila of the district early Monday.

Deceased Hekmat Ali, 62, son of late Meher Ali, was a resident of Madhyambagan Village under Durgapur Union in the upazila.

The deceased's son Mahbub Alam said a group of robbers including one Masud Mia, 22, son of Jalal Uddin of Chaklengara Village, entered the grocery shop of Hekmat Ali at around 2am while he was sleeping inside the shop. The robbers looted about Tk 10 lakh in cash from the shop. As Hekmat Ali protested, the robbers hacked him first and later, strangled him.

Hearing his scream, locals rushed in and rescued Hekmat.

They, later, took him to Durgapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Monday morning and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Durgapur Police Station (PS) Mir Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter and trying to nab those involved in the killing and robbery.

SIRAJGANJ: A housewife was murdered by her husband in Raiganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Nargis Khatun, 35, was the wife of Rezaul Karim, 40, a resident of Nimgachi Bilerpara Village in the upazila.

Raiganj PS OC Shahidul Islam said Rezaul beat his wife Nargis Khatun indiscriminately in the house in the morning, leaving her critically injured.

Later, neighbours rescued Nargis, but she succumbed to her injuries on the way to Raiganj Upazila Health Complex.

Locals alleged that Rezaul is a drug addict and he often beat his wife over trifling matters.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers detained the deceased's husband in this connection, the OC added.











