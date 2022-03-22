Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 March, 2022, 2:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two murdered in Netrakona, Sirajganj

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Netrakona and Sirajganj, in three days.
NETRAKONA: A grocery shop owner was murdered by robbers in Durgapur Upazila of the district early Monday.
Deceased Hekmat Ali, 62, son of late Meher Ali, was a resident of Madhyambagan Village under Durgapur Union in the upazila.
The deceased's son Mahbub Alam said a group of robbers including one Masud Mia, 22, son of Jalal Uddin of Chaklengara Village, entered the grocery shop of Hekmat Ali at around 2am while he was sleeping inside the shop. The robbers looted about Tk 10 lakh in cash from the shop. As Hekmat Ali protested, the robbers hacked him first and later, strangled him.
Hearing his scream, locals rushed in and rescued Hekmat.
They, later, took him to Durgapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.   
Being informed, police recovered the body on Monday morning and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Durgapur Police Station (PS) Mir Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter and trying to nab those involved in the killing and robbery.
SIRAJGANJ: A housewife was murdered by her husband in Raiganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Nargis Khatun, 35, was the wife of Rezaul Karim, 40, a resident of Nimgachi Bilerpara Village in the upazila.
Raiganj PS OC Shahidul Islam said Rezaul beat his wife Nargis Khatun indiscriminately in the house in the morning, leaving her critically injured.   
Later, neighbours rescued Nargis, but she succumbed to her injuries on the way to Raiganj Upazila Health Complex.
Locals alleged that Rezaul is a drug addict and he often beat his wife over trifling matters.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers detained the deceased's husband in this connection, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minor drowns at Dumuria
A blood donation campaign was held at Narayanganj College
Five found dead in four districts
1,500 labourers turn jobless as 51 sawmills closed in Barishal
Schoolgirl ‘kills self’ in Chandpur
 KUJ gets new body
Two murdered in Netrakona, Sirajganj
International Day of Forests observed in Kaptai Upazila of Rangamati


Latest News
Cyclone Ashani: No possibility of its imapct on Bangladesh
US expatriate journalist Kanak Sarwar's sister charged in two cases
Bus strike in Sylhet called off
Dhaka-Washington ties will only grow stronger: Nuland
Follow Bangabandhu’s lifestyle: Home Minister to new generation
15th annual drama festival kicks off at DU
World Water Day on Tuesday
Quader asks BNP to come back to pro-people politics
Gas price hike by 116pc for domestic users, 117pc for industries proposed
Neither side is backing down in war: NATO
Most Read News
Blended education: Solution for inclusive development of Bangladesh
Truck-car collision leaves 5 dead in Chattogram
Zelensky appeals to Israel for help
People gather near a gymnasium where witnesses and relatives of victims
Russia still focuses on Kyiv: UK's Defence ministry
Sunken launch recovered after 16 hrs, death toll rises to 7
Zelensky touts Jerusalem as right place for talks
China Boeing jet crashes with 132 people
Six dead in overnight bombing in Ukraine's Kyiv: report
Bangladesh United Islami Party holds its Dhaka division conference
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft