Tuesday, 22 March, 2022, 2:19 AM
International Day of Forests observed in Kaptai Upazila of Rangamati

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

International Day of Forests was observed in Kaptai Upazila of Rangamati on Monday like elsewhere in the country and the globe. To mark the day, Chattogram Hill Tracts South Forest Department in Rangamati organized different              programmes at Kaptai National Udyan. The photo shows a rally brought out at around 10am. Divisional Officer of Forest Department Saleh Md Shoiyab Khan was present as chief guest while Kaptai UNO Muntasir Jahan presided over the programme. Forest Department Kaptai Range Official Khandaker Mahmudul Haque Murad moderated the programme. Kaptai Press Club President Kabir Hossain, its General Secretary Jhulan Dutta, Upazila AC Land Mainul Hossain Chowdhury and CMC President Kazi Maksudur Rahman Babul were also present at that time.    photo: observer


