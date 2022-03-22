Elderly man dies falling from tree at Gouripur

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Mar 21: An elderly man died after falling from a tree in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Hussen Mia, 65, was a resident of Fulahar Village under Bokainagar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Hussen Mia was cleaning branches of a tree nearby the house on the day.

At one stage, he fell from the tree accidentally, which left him critically injured.

The family members rescued the injured and rushed him to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.









