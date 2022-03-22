Jhenidah onion farmers pass days in panic

JHENIDAH, Mar 21: Onion farmers in Shailkupa Upazila of the district are passing days in panic because their produce is being stolen.

They have erected tents in their onion fields to avert lifting by thieves at night.

Onion stealing from fields is taking place frequently. It is now harvesting time.

On March 12, a stealing incident took place at Shahin Hossain's farm in Monohorpur Village in the upazila. Later on, villagers went to take the initiative of guarding their onion fields at night. About 20/25 young men are staying in each tent with torchlight and bamboo sticks. Some of them eat dry food in the tent so that they can avoid drowsiness.

Rizaul Hossain of Nityanandapur Village said, he has cultivated onion on five bigha lands this year. "In fear of stealing, we are watching onion farms at night from tents," he added.

Another Arafat Hossain, "Within 15/20 days, we will start harvesting our onions. Any time our onions may be stolen as onion demand is high in the market. So we have started watching our farms since March 13."

SI Rezaul Karim, in-charge of Nityanandapur Union beat policing, said, they have announced through loud speaker in this regard. The initiative has been taken to protect onions from thieves, he added.

Shailakupa Upazila Agriculture Officer Akram Hossain said, it is regretting onion stealing was taking place in the area. He has asked union chairmen to take necessary action in this regard.

He further said, in 2020/2021 season, 7,809 hectares (ha) of land were brought under the onion cultivation producing 1,16,500 metric tons (MT) of onion; and a total of 8,405 ha have been brought this season (2021/22) against targeted 7,966 ha.











