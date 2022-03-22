Video
Tuesday, 22 March, 2022
ASEAN special envoy meets Myanmar junta chief

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

YANGON, Mar 21: An ASEAN special envoy met with Myanmar's junta chief on Monday in the regional bloc's latest attempt to jumpstart dialogue between the military and opponents of its coup and bloody crackdown.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations has led stalled diplomatic efforts to end the chaos unleashed by last year's putsch, which ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government and sparked mass protests.
Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and junta chief Min Aung Hlaing discussed "the situation of protests and violence stemming from political disagreement" and humanitarian cooperation, the junta's information team said in a statement.
The envoy's visit, which ends Wednesday, is aimed at "encouraging political consultations... with all parties concerned," according to an earlier statement from the Cambodian government that did not provide details.    -AFP


