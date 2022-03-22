Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 March, 2022, 2:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Border peace key for ties with China: Modi at India-Australia summit

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

NEW DELHI, Mar 21: In a reference to the border standoff with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised that peace and tranquillity at the border area was an essential prerequisite for normalisation of relations with the neighbouring country.
PM Modi made these remarks during the virtual summit with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, during which the two leaders exchanged views on important regional and global issues.
Addressing a special briefing on India-Australia virtual summit, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, "Ukraine and China were discussed (during the virtual summit). On the Ukraine issue, it was clear that the two sides had referred to the Quad summit in which the leaders had a fairly clear perspective that the situation in Ukraine should not impact on the Indo-Pacific."
Shringla said that there was equal emphasis on the fact that international orders stand on the UN Charter on the rule of law and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.
"The conflict in Europe should not be a region for us to divert our attention from the Indo-Pacific region, and our position, far as Quad is concerned, also was on similar lines," the Foreign Secretary said.
Shringla informed that PM Modi and PM Morrison exchanged perspectives about regional and multilateral matters and global issues of mutual interest including shared concerns such as terrorism.
"PM Modi referred to LAC (Line of Actual Control) in Ladakh, the incidents of the previous year and he emphasised that peace and tranquillity in the border area was an essential prerequisite for normalisation of relations with China," said Foreign Secretary.
Morrison also gave a fairly detailed perspective of how he saw China and its actions in the region and he spoke in particular about the South China Sea, he added.    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russian oil embargo would hurt Europe's energy balance, not US: Kremlin
World ‘sleepwalking’ to climate catastrophe: UN chief
ASEAN special envoy meets Myanmar junta chief
Ukraine war raises spectre of ‘famine’
Demonstrators hold banners and wave flags during a demonstration
Border peace key for ties with China: Modi at India-Australia summit
Russia again fires hypersonic missiles in Ukraine
People gather near a gymnasium where witnesses and relatives of victims


Latest News
Cyclone Ashani: No possibility of its imapct on Bangladesh
US expatriate journalist Kanak Sarwar's sister charged in two cases
Bus strike in Sylhet called off
Dhaka-Washington ties will only grow stronger: Nuland
Follow Bangabandhu’s lifestyle: Home Minister to new generation
15th annual drama festival kicks off at DU
World Water Day on Tuesday
Quader asks BNP to come back to pro-people politics
Gas price hike by 116pc for domestic users, 117pc for industries proposed
Neither side is backing down in war: NATO
Most Read News
Blended education: Solution for inclusive development of Bangladesh
Truck-car collision leaves 5 dead in Chattogram
Zelensky appeals to Israel for help
People gather near a gymnasium where witnesses and relatives of victims
Russia still focuses on Kyiv: UK's Defence ministry
Sunken launch recovered after 16 hrs, death toll rises to 7
Zelensky touts Jerusalem as right place for talks
China Boeing jet crashes with 132 people
Six dead in overnight bombing in Ukraine's Kyiv: report
Bangladesh United Islami Party holds its Dhaka division conference
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft