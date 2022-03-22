Video
2nd Bangabandhu Cup Int\'l Kabaddi

Iraq upsets Nepal in a nail-biting 33-32

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Sports Reporter

2nd Bangabandhu Cup Int'l KabaddiIraq boys had a brilliant comeback to beat Nepal rivals by 33-32 points to keep their semifinal hopes alive in the 2nd edition of Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi on Tuesday.
The Group-B encounter clearly was the most competitive one till the day as it went through a lot of ups and downs. Nepal led the first half 16-14 but Iraqi players kept their cool in the second half and fought hard to register their first win.
Iraq was outplayed by Kenya 54-29 in their first match and Nepal overpowered Indonesia 47-18 in their opener. Both the teams tasted contrasting results in their second match.
Iraq plays against Indonesia and Nepal locks horns with Kenya in the last group matches today (Tuesday).





