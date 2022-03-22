Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 March, 2022, 2:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Suresh Raina, Sanath Jayasuriya attend Sports Award ceremony in Maldives

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Bipin Dani

India's recently retired cricketer Suresh Raina and former Sri Lankan all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya were invited to attend the Sports Award ceremony in Maldives last week.
The invitation to India's former middle order batter and Sri Lanka's former captain was sent by Ahmed Mahloof, the Youth & Sports Minister of Maldives.
In recognition of the impact and highlight the amazing achievements by Raina and Jayasuriya have made during their playing days in the sporting world they were also conferred a special award.  
"It was the first time in the history of Maldives that the government had conferred the awards to various athletes", SJ, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo, said on Monday
morning.
Interestingly, Sri Lankan's another athlete Tharjini Sivalingam was also invited.
All these athletes, along with Sri Lanka's sports minister Namal Rajapaksha were greatly honoured and enjoyed the hospitality.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSG thrashed at Monaco
Liverpool set up FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester City
National football team leaves for Maldives today
Iraq upsets Nepal in a nail-biting 33-32
Suresh Raina, Sanath Jayasuriya attend Sports Award ceremony in Maldives
Shamim ton helps Abahani back in winning way in DPL
Brathwaite sets up decider in series finale
Shakib decides to play final ODI amid family's health crisis


Latest News
Cyclone Ashani: No possibility of its imapct on Bangladesh
US expatriate journalist Kanak Sarwar's sister charged in two cases
Bus strike in Sylhet called off
Dhaka-Washington ties will only grow stronger: Nuland
Follow Bangabandhu’s lifestyle: Home Minister to new generation
15th annual drama festival kicks off at DU
World Water Day on Tuesday
Quader asks BNP to come back to pro-people politics
Gas price hike by 116pc for domestic users, 117pc for industries proposed
Neither side is backing down in war: NATO
Most Read News
Blended education: Solution for inclusive development of Bangladesh
Truck-car collision leaves 5 dead in Chattogram
Zelensky appeals to Israel for help
People gather near a gymnasium where witnesses and relatives of victims
Russia still focuses on Kyiv: UK's Defence ministry
Sunken launch recovered after 16 hrs, death toll rises to 7
Zelensky touts Jerusalem as right place for talks
China Boeing jet crashes with 132 people
Six dead in overnight bombing in Ukraine's Kyiv: report
Bangladesh United Islami Party holds its Dhaka division conference
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft