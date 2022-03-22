Suresh Raina, Sanath Jayasuriya attend Sports Award ceremony in Maldives

India's recently retired cricketer Suresh Raina and former Sri Lankan all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya were invited to attend the Sports Award ceremony in Maldives last week.

The invitation to India's former middle order batter and Sri Lanka's former captain was sent by Ahmed Mahloof, the Youth & Sports Minister of Maldives.

In recognition of the impact and highlight the amazing achievements by Raina and Jayasuriya have made during their playing days in the sporting world they were also conferred a special award.

"It was the first time in the history of Maldives that the government had conferred the awards to various athletes", SJ, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo, said on Monday

morning.

Interestingly, Sri Lankan's another athlete Tharjini Sivalingam was also invited.

All these athletes, along with Sri Lanka's sports minister Namal Rajapaksha were greatly honoured and enjoyed the hospitality.













