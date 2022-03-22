Shamim ton helps Abahani back in winning way in DPL



Shamim Patwari hammered a whirlwind ton as defending champions Abahani Limited got back to winning ways in Dhaka Premier League (DPL), crushing City Club by 111 runs at BKSP-3 ground on Monday.Abahani lost the first game when Rupganj Tigers, a team for the first time promoted to Premier League, stunned them by seven wickets.Patwari struck 13 fours and four sixes in his 66 ball-108 as Abahani compiled a hefty 309-5. Jaker Ali hit 65 off 59 and they shared 171-run for the undefeated sixth wicket stand to drive Abahani. Towhid Hridoy was the other notable scorer with 46.City Club however were bowled out for 198, failing to deal with left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny who claimed 5-33 and was adjudged man of the match.Opener Shahadat Hossain Dipu hit a superb 131 not out as Prime Bank Cricket Club earned third straight victory, beating Legends of Rupganj by four wickets at BKSP-4 ground. By virtue of this win, they retained the top spot with six points.Raqibul Hasan scored 121 and Naeem Islam made 91 as Legends of Rupganj posted 265-5 but thanks to Shahadat's century, Prime Bank overhauled the target with 11 balls to spare,making 269-6. Opener Anamul Haque Bijoycomplemented Shahadat's century with 53.In the day's other match at ULAB ground, Gazi Group Cricketers beat Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Sangstha by 86 runs.Gazi Group amassed 246-7 with Al-Amin making 61 and Grurinder Singh hitting 54. Sing latter took 3-40 as Khelaghar were bowled out for 160 in 39.3 overs. -BSS