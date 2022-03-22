Taskin says 'no' to Lucknow after BCB refuses to release him for IPL



Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed delivers a ball during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against South Africa at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg on March 20, 2022. photo: AFP

Prioritizing the BCB's opinion, Taskin had already said 'no' to IPL new franchise Lucknow Supergiants who wanted him in the team for full season as the replacement of England fast bowler Mark Wood.

Bangladesh have a Test series against South Africa during the IPL and Taskin is considered as the vital cog for the team in the longer version format. Bangladesh also have a Test series against Sri Lanka at home during the IPL.

Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Younus said that although Lucknow wanted Taskin, they did not allow the fast bowler to go.

"The Lucknow team wanted Taskin," he said on Monday. "And that was also told to us by the BCCI, also from the Lucknow team. He is now playing in this series. We have two important Test series ahead. We decided he would play the series and will be available in Sri Lanka series also. So we didn't allow him."

Jalal Younus said that after receiving the offer, he talked to Taskin himself and at the same time BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon and the team management of the national team also discussed with Taskin about it.

They informed Taskin of their decision, and the pace spearhead agreed.

"We have talked to Taskin. We have made him understand the whole matter and he understands. He has accepted it. Our board president also spoke to him and I also. The team management there also discussed with him at length. He understands the importance of staying with the national team."

Younus said that Taskin had already said Lucknow 'no' about his participation in this IPL.

"He has informed them (Lucknow) that he cannot play in IPL. He will play in the South Africa series. He will return to the country after playing the whole series."

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 26 in Mumbai and Pune. The game will continue till May 29. Lucknow has sought Taskin's service for full season.

Taskin is now in South Africa to play an ODI and Test series for Bangladesh. There, Taskin is the leader of pace attack in both ODI and Test squads. Bangladesh's tour of South Africa will end on April 12. In that case, there is no possibility for Taskin to join the IPL at this time.

Sri Lanka will arrive in Bangladesh in early May to play a two-match Test series, which is also the part of ICC World Test Championship. Taskin will also be there as the first choice player.

The BCB has taken this decision considering the national team game and the workload management of this pacer. However, if the situation is favorable in the future and he gets a chance to play in the IPL , he will be given the nod to play, said Jalal Younus.

This time only Mustafizur Rahman will be the Bangladesh's representative in IPL. Delhi Capitals bought him for Rs 2 crore. As he is not a member of the Test squad, he will fly to Mumbai after the ODI series in South Africa. -BSS







The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has refused to release fast bowler Taskin Ahmed to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) considering the fact that his presence is vital for the Tigers Test series against South Africa.Prioritizing the BCB's opinion, Taskin had already said 'no' to IPL new franchise Lucknow Supergiants who wanted him in the team for full season as the replacement of England fast bowler Mark Wood.Bangladesh have a Test series against South Africa during the IPL and Taskin is considered as the vital cog for the team in the longer version format. Bangladesh also have a Test series against Sri Lanka at home during the IPL.Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Younus said that although Lucknow wanted Taskin, they did not allow the fast bowler to go."The Lucknow team wanted Taskin," he said on Monday. "And that was also told to us by the BCCI, also from the Lucknow team. He is now playing in this series. We have two important Test series ahead. We decided he would play the series and will be available in Sri Lanka series also. So we didn't allow him."Jalal Younus said that after receiving the offer, he talked to Taskin himself and at the same time BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon and the team management of the national team also discussed with Taskin about it.They informed Taskin of their decision, and the pace spearhead agreed."We have talked to Taskin. We have made him understand the whole matter and he understands. He has accepted it. Our board president also spoke to him and I also. The team management there also discussed with him at length. He understands the importance of staying with the national team."Younus said that Taskin had already said Lucknow 'no' about his participation in this IPL."He has informed them (Lucknow) that he cannot play in IPL. He will play in the South Africa series. He will return to the country after playing the whole series."The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 26 in Mumbai and Pune. The game will continue till May 29. Lucknow has sought Taskin's service for full season.Taskin is now in South Africa to play an ODI and Test series for Bangladesh. There, Taskin is the leader of pace attack in both ODI and Test squads. Bangladesh's tour of South Africa will end on April 12. In that case, there is no possibility for Taskin to join the IPL at this time.Sri Lanka will arrive in Bangladesh in early May to play a two-match Test series, which is also the part of ICC World Test Championship. Taskin will also be there as the first choice player.The BCB has taken this decision considering the national team game and the workload management of this pacer. However, if the situation is favorable in the future and he gets a chance to play in the IPL , he will be given the nod to play, said Jalal Younus.This time only Mustafizur Rahman will be the Bangladesh's representative in IPL. Delhi Capitals bought him for Rs 2 crore. As he is not a member of the Test squad, he will fly to Mumbai after the ODI series in South Africa. -BSS