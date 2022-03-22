Video
Kanak’s sister Raka charge-sheeted

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Court Correspondent

Police submitted two charge-sheets against journalist Kanak Sarwar's sister Nusrat ShahrinRaka in two cases filed with Uttara West Police Station.
The cases were filed under Digital Security Act(DSA) and Drug Control Act.
Uttara West Police Station General Registration Officer SI Liaquat Ali informed it to the Daily Observer on Monday.
One case was filed under the Digital Security Act against her for criticising the Prime Minister and some other ministers, and another was filed for reportedly carrying illegal drug Crystal Meth or Ice in her purse during the time of her arrest.
Liaquat Ali said the Investigating Officer of the case had filed a charge sheet against Raka on January 30 under the Narcotics Act and on February 28 under the Digital Security Act. The court has ordered the transfer of the two cases as they are ready for trial.
Earlier, a High Court bench of Justice HabibulGani and Justice Riaz Uddin Khan granted her bail in both the cases on March 14, 2022.
Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested RAKA during a raid in Uttara on the night of October 4 last year. Later, RAB members said that she was arrested for her anti-state activities using digital platforms.
RAB termed her expatriate brother Kanak Sarwar 'a traitor' and said that his sister was involved in a group of anti-state propagandists and conspirators.
RAB members seized a mobile phone set with anti-state contents, a passport and some Ice or Crystal Meth from her possession during the arrest.



