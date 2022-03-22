13 killed in road accidents

Thirteen people, including a scientist,a formerarmy personnel, a teacher and a veterinarian were killed in separate road accidents in six districts.

Among deceased three in Gazipur, five in Lohagara, one in Sirajganj, two in Manikganj, one in Gafargaonand one in Munshiganjwere killed.

In Gazipur three people were killed in three separate accidents. Arifur Rahman, 45 senior scientific officer of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), were killed in a train collision.

Joydebpur junction railway Police Outpost In-Charge SI Shahidullah said,"A scientist name Arifur Rahman from BARI died on the spot after his motorbike collided with a Dhaka-Tangail bound Lalmoni Express train while crossing the Bhagalbari rail crossing in Gazipur metropolis around 8:30pm on Sunday."

In other accident a woman was killed when after hit by a Dhaka-bound Jamuna Express train from Mymensingh at 8:00am on Monday in BurmiKashijuli area of Sreepur.

Nur Mohammad, In-Charge of Tongi Junction Railway Police Outpost said, "Deceased was identified as Ambia, 51, wife of Motaleb of Hilupara village in Kawraid union of Sreepur."

Another 45 year-old woman was died on the spot while hit by a Dhaka-bound Dhaka Mail train leaving Chittagong. Her body was recovered and sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy. Her identity was not known.

Five people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a private car at Adhunagar station in Lohagaraupazila on the Chittagong-Cox's Bazar highway. The accident happened around 8:00am on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Harunur Rashid, 26, son of late Nasir Uddin Babu of Jakobir, Ward 1, Amirabad Union, Lohagarh, Saiful Islam, 25, son of Khairul Islam of Pahartali area, Chittagong,Rizbi Shakib, 24, son of Faruk Jahan and Mansur Ali, 23, son of Salamat Ali of Alangkar Shahid Nagar area.

Police and eyewitnesses said a private car heading towards Cox's Bazar and a truck heading towards Chittagong collided head-on in the area on Monday morning. Four of the five in the private car died on the spot and one died at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

Dohazari Highway Police Station OC Sirajul Islam said five people were killed in anaccident. The truck driver has not yet been arrested. Legal action will be taken in this regard.

A veterinarian named Ali Azam, 35, was killed in a bus crash in Sirajganj. The accident took place on Monday at around 12:00pm in Chandibhog area of Tarash-Nimgachhi regional road. Veterinarian Ali Azam was the son of late Tafiz Uddin of Chhota Majhadakshina village in Desigram union of the upazila and was working as a union vaccinator.

Officer-in-Charge of TarashPolice Station Fazle Ashiq said, "The killer bus was seized and brought to the Police Station. However, the driver escaped. If the victim's family files a case, legal action will be taken," he added.

Two people, including a teacher, were killed when a pickup truck rammed into the Abdul Alim Memorial School in Shibalayaupazila of Manikganj. 6 more people were injured in the incident. The accident took place in Tepra area of the upazila on Monday at around 11:15am.

The deceased were identified as JarinTasnim, 7, daughter of Sahidul Islam of Tepra village in Shibalayaupazila and Fatema Nasrin, 35, wife of Awlad Hossain of Vakla village in Shibalayaupazila.

ShibalayaPolice Officer-in-Charge Shahin said, "The injured are being treated at different hospitals. Necessary legal action is being taken in this regard."

A retired army officer was killed in a road accident in Munshiganj's Srinagar upazila. The accident took place at Kamargaon paved bridge in Bhagyakul union of the upazila. Md. Moktar Hossain, 50 is a resident of Darogabari in Ward No. 1 of Bhagyakul Union. He retired as an Army Sergeant last year.

Srinagar Police Sub-Inspector Tanmoy Mandal said the body was recovered and sent to the morgue of Munshiganj General Hospital for autopsy. The truck was seized, but the driver escaped.

A child Antar,5, were killed in Panchbhar union of Gafargaonupazila of Mymensingh while a truck hit him on the road.









