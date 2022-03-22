100pc achievement of electrification a ‘false’ campaign: Fakhrul



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a discussion organized by Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal at the National Press Club in the capital on Monday. photo : Observer

"Media reported that the entire country has been brought under electricity coverage. At what cost did they do it? They actually couldn't do it but they're spreading lies," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader also said the government has been implementing different mega projects to give the ruling party leaders scopes to amass huge wealth plundering public money. Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal, the freedom fighters' wing of BNP, organised the programme at the Jatiya Press Club. "There is mega corruption in these megaprojects, but there's no real development of common people," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 1320 MW ultra-supercritical coal-fired power plant at Patuakhali's Payra and declared the country's 100 per cent electricity coverage.

Fakhrul said the country's people are passing through a difficult time amid the unusual price hike in daily essential commodities as their real income has not increased.

"The condition of those who stand behind the trucks selling TCB goods at fair prices has not improved and the condition of rural farmers has not changed as the prices of their products have not increased while the wages of our workers have not increased," he observed.

The BNP leader also said there is also no change in the conditions of lowly-paid teachers, small traders, hawkers and poor people.

"The condition of only those who are indulging in looting by sharing power with the Awami League has changed drastically. Bangladesh has now become a haven

of plundering. Corruption is there in the chemistry of Awami League as the party loots public money whenever they get a chance to come to power," he said. Fakhrul said there is no alternative to ousting the current regime to save the country's people from terrible misrule and restore democracy.

"We're working to forge unity of all democratic and patriotic political parties with a goal to establish a government of people and restore democracy through a fierce movement by ensuring the fall of the current regime," he said. Gono Odhikar Parishad convenor Dr Reza Kibria said the nation has lost the freedom that the freedom fighters achieved through the Liberation War in 1971. "The time has now come for a new war of independence in this country we must remove the current repressive regime with united efforts," he said.

Praising BNP chairperson Khaleda for her dedication and courage in a long struggle for the restoration of democracy, Reza Kibria said he is inspired by her to continue a movement in this regard. He said Gono Odhikar Parishad wants to restore people's voting and all other rights by forcing the government to hold a fair and credible national election.

Reza alleged that the ruling party leaders have long been indulging in widespread plundering and making their second homes in Canada and different other countries. -UNB









