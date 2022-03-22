135 Rohingyas rescued from Sonadia Island

Police on Monday rescued 135 Rohingyas from Sonadia Island of Maheshkhali in Cox's Bazar district.

Rafiqul Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police of Cox's Bazar, said, "A group of broker landed the Rohingyas in the Sonadia Island though the Rohingya were told that they were in Malaysia."

The Rohingya were taken there by trawlers. The brokers promised to reach them to Malaysia and took money from them. The brokers group collected Rohingyas from different camps at Ukhyia and Teknaf. In the morning, after seeing so many people in the 'paragon of the island,' the police rescued them.

"The Rohingyas living in Kutupalong of Ukhiya and Teknaf camps have been rescued and brought to Maheshkhali Police Station. Information of the brokers is being collected from them. Initiatives will be taken to send them back to their camps," the ASP added.









