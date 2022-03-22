Video
200 boats in Payra greet Hasina  

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina waves at the crowd from the jetty of the Payra Coal-Fired Power Plant after her arrival in response to cheer and applause with national flags flying from 200 boats and musical performance at Payra in Patuakhali on Monday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been greeted with 200 boats with colourful sails, a symbol for the ruling party, as she reached Patuakhali's Payra to inaugurate the biggest power plant in Bangladesh.
The Prime Minister was scheduled to inaugurate a 1,320 MW coal-based power plant built beside the Payra River and celebrate the success of full electricity coverage in Bangladesh.
As the helicopter carrying Hasina landed in Patuakhali around 10.30am on Monday, she was greeted at a river jetty with music and 200 boats with national flags.
The prime minister was also scheduled to unveil the name plaque of the Payra Power Plant. The authorities plan to release 1,320 pigeons at that time as a sign of the capacity of the power plant.    
    - bdnews24.com


