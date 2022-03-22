Video
2nd round of mass vaccination to start from March 28

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent 

The second round of the mass vaccination campaign, which was launched in the capital and across the country last month, will begin on March 28. The special vaccination programme will continue till March 30.
The first dose of mass vaccination campaign was conducted from February 26 to 28. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued instructions to complete the activities of the second dose like the first dose through proper management.
On Monday, a letter, signed by Dr Md Shamsul Haque, Director and Line Director of DGHS and Member Secretary of the Covid-19 Vaccine Management Taskforce Committee, said that those who had been vaccinated on February 28 would be administered the second dose from the same centre. The second dose would be administered in the same manner as the first dose was administered under local administration. If necessary, the number of centres or booths to be increased.
People 18 years of age or older who have passed four months after receiving the second dose will be able to receive the booster dose at the centre even if they have not received the SMS. In this case, the frontliners, senior citizens and women would be given priority. AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Mordana vaccine would be administered as a booster dose depending on availability.
The second dose would be administered to people 12 years of age or older who have passed 28 days after taking the first dose. Only AstraZeneca vaccine recipients need to receive the second dose two months after the first dose.  Even people 12 years of age or older who have not yet received the 1st dose of the vaccine have the opportunity to receive the 1st dose during this special campaign.





