Indefinite bus strike in Sylhet from today

SYLHET, Mar 21: Sylhet District Bus-Minibus-Coach-Microbus Workers Union has decided to enforce an indefinite strike in the district from Tuesday morning to press home their four-point demand including granting bail to drivers in cases filed over road crashes.

The association announced the strike at an emergency meeting on Monday. No workers will join their work from 6 am on Tuesday as part of the strike.

The three other demands of the union are cancelling dope test while issuing new driving license, providing new licenses and renew those in a short period of time and giving permission for parking vehicles on the khas land of the government and stop filing cases for wrong parking. -UNB









