US Under Secretary Nuland meets civil society members
US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has met Bangladeshi civil society leaders and discussed ways to support their efforts to advance democracy, labor freedoms, and human rights in Bangladesh's society.
"Proud to speak with courageous Bangladeshi civil society leaders today about how the United States can support their efforts to advance democracy, labor freedoms, and human rights," she tweeted after the meeting on Monday.