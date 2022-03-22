US Under Secretary Nuland meets civil society members



US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland visits a vaccination centre at the Kurmitola General Hospital flanked by Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday in Dhaka. photo : pid

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has met Bangladeshi civil society leaders and discussed ways to support their efforts to advance democracy, labor freedoms, and human rights in Bangladesh's society."Proud to speak with courageous Bangladeshi civil society leaders today about how the United States can support their efforts to advance democracy, labor freedoms, and human rights," she tweeted after the meeting on Monday.