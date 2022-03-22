US always stood by BD during C-19 pandemic: Zahid

The USA has always stood by Bangladesh in this Covid-19 pandemic. Sometimes they sent ventilators, sometimes vaccines and sometimes they gave other medical supplies said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

Zahid made the remarks while inspecting the Pfizer-Moderna vaccine programme, a gift from the US government, at the Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital on Monday.

The Health Minister said, "At a time when many countries around the world were crying out for the coronavirus vaccine, US President Joe Biden sent 61 million doses of highly effective vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna to Bangladesh. This has further strengthened America's bilateral relations with Bangladesh. The Government of Bangladesh is grateful to the United States for its generosity. The Government is expressing its gratitude and appreciation to the President and people of the United States through Ms Victoria Nuland, US under Secretary of State for Political Affairs who was present at the event."

Praising the coronavirus vaccination programme in Bangladesh, Nuland said, "Bangladesh has been successful in vaccination."She also promised to help Bangladesh with more vaccinesif needed. "Bangladesh has achieved success in vaccination and will continue to do so. The progress of the vaccination programme in Bangladesh is commendable," she added.

Nuland further said, "The United States has been cooperating with Bangladesh in this programme from the very beginning. Bringing large populations under vaccination, especially from children to the elderly, is not an easy task. Now the booster dose is being administered. The US will continue to support."

"The US is committed to further expanding existing good relations with Bangladesh," said Nuland. She expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the people of Bangladesh saying that Bangladesh was on the side of America in various crises of America.

However, Lokman Hossain Mia, Senior Secretary, Health Services Division of Health Ministry, Prof ABM Khurshid Alam, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Brig Gen Kabir, Director, Kurmitola General Hospital were also present at the programme.







