Monday, 21 March, 2022, 8:18 AM
Airbus wants to sell aircraft to Dhaka

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Business Correspondent

Airbus, a global pioneer in the aerospace industry with European roots, wants to extend its business in Bangladesh by selling its aircrafts.
With this business objectives, the company on Sunday introduced its Airbus A350F in Bangladesh at Hazrat Shahjalal International airport in the Bangladesh
    capital Dhaka.
The event showcased the company's aircraft and foster conversation around technology that is designed to deliver a more personalized and enhanced long-haul travel experience.
"Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world. The passenger fleet serving Bangladesh is expected to grow more than triple by 2040," Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia, said at a press conference at VVIP terminal of Dhaka airport.
"Airbus to be the reliable ally of Bangladesh for the Vision 2041 programme. A350 takes further the stable relationship between Airbus and Bangladesh," he added.
Meanwhile, a high level team including the Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, Biman Bangladesh Airlines Managing Director Dr Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal visited the aircraft and field in the sky.  
Though, currently, some foreign airlines use Airbus for their commercial operation, no local airlines have the aircraft of the company, according to the Airbus top officials.
Airbus is a global pioneer in the aerospace industry, operating in the commercial aircraft, helicopters, defence and space sectors.
The A350 Family is the world's most modern and efficient widebody family and the long-range leader, according to the information available in the event,  
It is the only all-new design aircraft in the 300-410 seater category, offering the lowest cost per seat of any large widebody.
The A350 offers by design unrivalled operational flexibility and efficiency for all market segments up to ultra-long haul (9,700 m / 18 000 km).


