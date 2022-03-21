FM won’t join OIC meeting in Pakistan

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will not be joining the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to be held from March 22 to 23 in Islamabad.

Instead, Foreign Secretary

Masud Bin Momen will lead the Bangladesh delegation, said an official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

The OIC said the CFM represents the second most prominent OIC activity following the extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers held last December on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Earlier on Saturday, FM Momen indicated his non-participation at the OIC meeting. "We always attend OIC meetings. I said before I'll go. But recently I got a little sick and the doctor suggested that I take some rest," The Foreign Ministry said.







