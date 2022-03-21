Bottled soybean oil price cut by Tk 8 per litre from today

The Commerce Ministry has decided to cut the price of bottled soybean oil by Tk 8 per litre.

The price of bottled soybean oil will now be Tk 160 per litre, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh told journalists after a meeting with oil importers and refiners at the Secretariat on Sunday.

The price of 5 litres of bottled soybean oil will be Tk 760 while loose soybean oil will be Tk 136.

Meanwhile, the price of palm oil will be re-fixed on Tuesday, he said.

Director General of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection AHM Shafiquzzaman, Citigroup Director Biswajit Saha and other businessmen were present at the meeting.

The reduction of soybean oil in the retail market will remain effective till Eid-ul-Fitr, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti said.

The Secretary also said the price reduction will come into effect at the retail level after five to six days. However, the new price will be followed at mills gates starting from today.

"We have discussed international prices of soybean and palm oil and VAT

withdrawal with refiners and made calculations to fix the prices of soybean oil," he said.

He said there will be another meeting after Eid in May for further adjustment of soybean oil prices. In the meantime, he expects the prices to remain unchanged.

A decision on palm oil prices will be fixed on March 22 due to a lack of information on the international market, the Secretary said.

Earlier on March 14, the government waived 20 per cent value-added tax (VAT) on soybean oil at the production and consumer level till June 30.

However, the existing 15 per cent VAT on the import of edible oils remains unchanged.

The Bangladesh Tariff Commission and the Ministry of Commerce had urged the NBR several times to withdraw VAT on edible oil imports.

Presently, 15 per cent VAT is imposed on the import stage, 15 per cent on production stage and 5 per cent on supply stage.

However, the total amount of VAT importers need to pay has gone up as prices of imported edible oils increased in the international market, which created a downward pressure from importers to consumers.







