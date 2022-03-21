

Arrest warrants against Aziz Mohammad Bhai

Judge Zakir Hossain of Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) -2 of Dhaka issued the warrants in response to a prosecution plea, said STT-2 Additional Public Prosecutor Sadia Afrin Shilpi. The court also issued arrest warrant against the complainant of the case, Touhidul Islam Chowdhury.

On March 10, the court at last took steps to start trial in the sensational murder case as the High Court cleared the barriers as it lifted the stay order .

On February 27, a High Court bench withdrew the stay order.

In 2003 accused Tariq Sayeed Mamun, submitted a petition before the High Court, seeking the quashing of the case. In response, the court issued a rule and stayed the proceedings in the trial court.

This led to a persisting legal tangle in the trial procedure in the sensational murder case.

Actor Sohel Chowdhury's mother Nurjahan Begum and his wife actress Parveen Sultana Diti, used to take interest in the case until a certain period of time.

But Diti and Nurjahan are no longer alive. Diti passed away on March 20 in 2016.

Sohel Chowdhury was shot dead below the Trumps Club at Abedin Tower in Banani on December 18 in 1998.

His brother, Touhidul Islam Chowdhury, filed the murder case with Gulshan Police Station on the same day.

There were allegations of film producer and businessman Aziz Mohammad Bhai's links with the crime.

Detective Branch of police submitted chargesheet before the court against nine persons, including Aziz Mohammad, on July 30 in 1999.

The other accused in the chargesheet are - Adnan Siddiqui , Afaqul Islam alias Bunti Islam - owner of Trumps Club, Tariq Sayeed Mamun, Selim Khan, Harun Ur Rashid alias Leather Liton alias Boss Liton, Farooq Abbasi, top terrorist Sanjidul Islam Emon and Ashish Roy Chowdhury alias Bottle Chowdhury.

Third Additional Metropolitan sessions judge court framed charges on October 30 in 2001

The case was subsequently transferred to Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 in 2003 for quick disposal of the case.

The complaint in the case was that Sohel Chowdhury and Aziz Mohammad had an altercation over a supposed female friend at the club a few months before the murder.

An agitated Chowdhury had apparently verbally abused Aziz Mohammad Bhai, possibly provoking an act of revenge that led to the Sohel killing.

Sohel Chowdhury had tried to enter the club with his friends around 1:00am on the day of his murder but had been barred at the entrance.

He made a second attempt to enter a little later, but Emon, Mamun, Liton, Farooq and Adnan allegedly shot him.











