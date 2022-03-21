6 drown as cargo vessel rams into launch in Shitalakhya



A relative of a launch capsize victim burst into tears at Char Syedpur in Narayanganj on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Witnesses said the passenger launch 'ML Ashrafuddin' capsized in the river Shitalakhya being rammed by a cargo vessel 'MV Ruposhi-9' at about 2:30pm.

Md Moniruzzaman Officer-in-Charge of NarayanganjSadar River Police Station said rescue operations are going on. Identities of the drowned passengers could not be ascertained.

The accident occurrednear the under-construction 'Nasim Osman Bridge' at Koylaghat in between Al Amin Nagar and Char Syedpur under Bandar Police Station at about 2:30pm on Sunday, according to Narayanganj Fire Service Control Room.

The cargo vessel dragged the Munshiganj-bound launch from Narayanganj to some 100 feet in the middle of the river whenthe ill-fated launchcapsized.

At that time, passenger started shouting, crying and screaming seeking help to save their lives. Some of them also jumped into the river to save their lives, while the launch sank with the rest of the passengers on board in the middle of the river.

Receiving information, divers of Coast Guard and

Bangladesh Navy went to the spot and started rescue operations.

BIWTA's Deputy Director Babu Lal Boidya said the launch capsized being rammed by a cargo vessel. Many passengers of the launch are still missing. The rescue teams started operation reaching the spot.

Narayanganj Fire Service's Deputy Assistant Director Abdullah Al Arefin said receiving information, Fire Service rescue teams went to the spot and started rescue operation.

Some 15 to 20 passengers managed to swim ashore, rest of the passengers have remained unaccounted for. Though it couldn't be said exactly how many passengers were there on board the motor-launch, a witness said there were some 100 passengers on board.

A team of River Police has seized the cargo vessel MV Ruposhi-9 which hit the launch ML Afsar Uddin in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj SadarUpazila.

The cargo ship was seized from Hossain Dockyard in Munshiganj this evening, said Moniruzzaman.

However, the master and driver of the cargo went into hiding after the incident, added the OC.

The Shipping Ministry has formed a probe committee to investigate into the launch capsize in Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj on Sunday.

The three-member committee led by Joint Secretary ANM Bazlul Rashid of the Ministry was asked to submit report within three working days, said Jahangir Alam Khan, Senior Information Officer of the Shipping Ministry.









