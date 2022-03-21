BERC holds ‘public hearing’ on gas price hike from today

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) is set to hold a three-day public hearing from today (Monday) on the proposal of gas tariff hike at retail level submitted by the six utility agencies including Gas Transmission Company Ltd (GTCL) and Petrobangla.

The Agencies wants a 117 per cent hike in gas price at retail level. As per

proposals, the monthly gas price for a double burner will increase to Tk 2,100 from existing Tk 975, while price for single burner will rise to Tk 2,000 from current Tk 925.

BERC said the hearings on the proposals of the Petrobangla and Gas Transmission Company Ltd (GTCL) will be held on March 21, Sundarban Gas Company and Pashchimanchal Gas Company on March 22, Titas Gas and Bakhrabad Gas companies on March 23, Jalalabad Gas and Karnaphuli Gas companies on March 24.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) will hold the hearing at the BIAM Auditorium in the city from 10:00am to 5:00pm everyday from March 21 to 24 to listen to the arguments from the stakeholders in the gas sector, it said on Sunday.

The state-owned transmission company and 6 other gas distribution companies submitted the price hike proposals to the BERC as Finance Ministry asked the Energy Division to collect more revenues by raising gas prices to offset subsidies in the energy sector saying that we are procuring gas from volatile international market.

"Petrobangla is importing 600 mmcf gas (LNG) of it 150mmcfd is imported from spot market which we could call "volatile market" as we procure it (LNG) at a variable price between US$10 and $30 per unit, which is only 5 per cent of its daily consumption from a highly volatile international spot market," energy adviser of CAB Dr Shamsul Alam claimed.

According to Petrobangla's website it supplies around 2,700-3,000mmcfd of gas per day of which 2,300mmcfd is produced locally while 600mmcfd is imported as liquefied natural gas LNG.

"Petrobangla imports its 20 per cent gas from two international companies under long-term contracts where price is static. So if we could be able to raise our production by 5 per cent, then the country will not need to import the 5 per cent gas from volatile markets at a higher price and finally it would not have to raise the gas price at retail level," he added.

Meanwhile, BERC has invited (through its website) interested people and organizations to take part in the public hearing.












