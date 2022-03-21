Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 March, 2022, 8:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No headway made in Tonu murder probe in 6 years

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Staff Correspondent

Six years into the murder of college student Sohagi Jahan Tonu, police probe into the case has seen little progress and dejected family members are losing hope of getting any justice.
Tonu, 19, a second-year history student of Cumilla Victoria College and a member of Victoria College Theatre group, was found dead at Cumilla Mainamati Cantonment on March 20 in 2016 after she went out for private tuition.
Her murder sparked a huge public outcry amid growing demand for identifying the killers and putting them on trial.
Forensic doctors at Cumilla Medical College Hospital conducted two autopsies on her body but their reports did not mention any clear cause of her death.
In May of 2016, CID told media that semen of three men were found in the DNA test but the officials concerned declined to make any comment over further development.
Banaj Kumar Majumdar, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), said, "CID has done a lot as semen was found after testing DNA we will increase the number of suspected people and we are working focusing on the matter."
Tonu's mother Anwara Begum said, "No one has come here and asked about Tonu. We are poor and we do not expect any justice. We just pray to Allah."
A doa mahfil was arranged at the local mosque marking the 6th death anniversary of Tonu
    and cooked food was distributed among the orphan children.
A disappointed Yaar Hossain, father of Tonu, said, "Poor people are always deprived of justice."
After the recovery of Tonu's body, police suspected that she had been raped before the murder.
Tonu was buried at a grave at Mirzapur village in Muradnagar upazila on March 21.
On March 29 in 2016, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) started investigation on the killing of the girl. In 2020, the case was shifted to PBI. But no visible progress has been made yet.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India, Japan urge Myanmar to end violence, return to democracy
SSC examinees of Moniza Rahman Girls' School demonstrate
Airbus wants to sell aircraft to Dhaka
Turkey says Russia, Ukraine ‘close to agreement’
FM won’t join OIC meeting in Pakistan
Imran Khan says Indian foreign policy is independent
Bottled soybean oil price cut by Tk 8 per litre from today
Arrest warrants  against Aziz Mohammad Bhai


Latest News
Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’: US
Food prices much higher in Bangladesh than global markets: CPD study
Can blame lot of things but we played poorly: Tamim Iqbal
Fire breaks out at Kalyanpur slum
Shitalakhya launch capsize: Death toll rises to 6
Rabada five-for sinks Tigers in 2nd ODI
Former PDBF MD Aminul sent to forced retirement
Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG
Ukraine and Russia make progress on negotiations: Turkey
People's support to AL rises: Hasan
Most Read News
Launch sinks in Shitalakhya being hit by cargo, 5 bodies recovered
Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’: US
4 sentenced to death in Narayanganj schoolboy murder
Zelensky imposes restriction on 11 political parties
Antarctica hits record temperatures, say experts
TCB starts 'family cards' programme, 1cr to get essentials
Australia bans exports of alumina to Russia
Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG
Ukrain blocks total 1,500 Russian media outlets
Lalon festival held at Baraigram in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft