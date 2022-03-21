No headway made in Tonu murder probe in 6 years

Six years into the murder of college student Sohagi Jahan Tonu, police probe into the case has seen little progress and dejected family members are losing hope of getting any justice.

Tonu, 19, a second-year history student of Cumilla Victoria College and a member of Victoria College Theatre group, was found dead at Cumilla Mainamati Cantonment on March 20 in 2016 after she went out for private tuition.

Her murder sparked a huge public outcry amid growing demand for identifying the killers and putting them on trial.

Forensic doctors at Cumilla Medical College Hospital conducted two autopsies on her body but their reports did not mention any clear cause of her death.

In May of 2016, CID told media that semen of three men were found in the DNA test but the officials concerned declined to make any comment over further development.

Banaj Kumar Majumdar, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), said, "CID has done a lot as semen was found after testing DNA we will increase the number of suspected people and we are working focusing on the matter."

Tonu's mother Anwara Begum said, "No one has come here and asked about Tonu. We are poor and we do not expect any justice. We just pray to Allah."

A doa mahfil was arranged at the local mosque marking the 6th death anniversary of Tonu

and cooked food was distributed among the orphan children.

A disappointed Yaar Hossain, father of Tonu, said, "Poor people are always deprived of justice."

After the recovery of Tonu's body, police suspected that she had been raped before the murder.

Tonu was buried at a grave at Mirzapur village in Muradnagar upazila on March 21.

On March 29 in 2016, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) started investigation on the killing of the girl. In 2020, the case was shifted to PBI. But no visible progress has been made yet.





