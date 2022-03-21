RAB’s activity on human rights issues better now

Visiting US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland on Sunday said the United States has seen progress in Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) activities on human rights in last three months since its imposition of sanctions on some RAB officials.

"Withdrawal of sanctions is a 'complicated'

and 'difficult' issue. We have seen progress in the last three months in what RAB has done. We received a non-paper dossier on the latest on RAB and its performance and also some government's initiative to address the issue," Nuland said.

The Bangladesh government has zero tolerance to human rights violation issues while she received a paper at the dialogue regarding the Dhaka's plan to address it, said the US under Secretary at a joint press briefing with Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen following the 8th round 'Partnership Dialogue' between the two countries at the state guesthouse Padma on Sunday.

Bangladesh voiced its concern over the US Treasury Department's move during the 'Partnership Dialogue' with the United States in Dhaka at the first such bilateral meeting after the sanctions were imposed on the country's elite force last December.

She said Bangladesh government had raised the issue and presented a document, showing what the government was doing and the plan regarding the improvement of RAB's activities.

Victoria said the US looked forward to working together with Dhaka to address the sanction issue 'because our security and counter terrorism cooperation is so important ... we will continue to discuss the issue in the coming days', she said.

She is leading the US team to conduct the annual Partnership Dialogue with Bangladesh. Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen led the Bangladesh side.

This is the first in-person political dialogue of Dhaka with the Biden Administration. It is also significant due to the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries.

"We discussed the current status of the whole gamut of US-Bangladesh bilateral relations encompassing political, economic, all aspects of bilateral relations including trade and investment, democracy and human rights, security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific especially on maritime issues," Victoria said.

Replying to a question over Russia-Ukraine issue, Victoria said the US hopes that Bangladesh would stand by it to establish peace and stability in the world what Russia is violating through Ukraine aggression.

Nuland said this is a moment for all free nations and all free people to stand together with the people of Ukraine and say this war must end. "We had a rich conversation about that. We know what kind of society we are trying to build."

Momen and Nuland had tete-a-tete at the same venue before joining the dialogue.

US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, who led the US side, said they had already a "very strong" 50 years of partnership and the two countries can do even more together.

She said they can do more in the area of growing business and trade, in terms of technology, infrastructure and resilience of two economies in the area of security.

Nuland said they are really pleased to be back in town to "energize and deepen" their already very strong partnership and termed Sunday's discussion just the "appetizer" on a "very big feast" that we are going to have this year with a number of engagements.

Later, the US Under Secretary called on Foreign Minister Dr Ak Abdul Momen at the Foreign Ministry.







