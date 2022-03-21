BD hopes high to boost relations with US

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said on Sunday that Bangladesh has high expectations from the Biden Administration to build a solid and "comprehensive partnership" as the two countries want to do more to take the relations to the next level.

"The eighth US-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue held, with commitment of closer bilateral cooperation. We will remain keen in this regard, with the view to work closely with the US in our journey together towards peace and prosperity," he told reporters at a joint briefing at state guesthouse Padma after the dialogue between the two countries.

Momen said that Bangladesh side explained how this (sanction) might affect the efforts of the government to combat terrorism and transnational crimes. "Dhaka told Washington that the government has been addressing the challenges. We've given them a non-paper dossier on the latest on RAB and its performance, also some of our initiatives. They'll take it back and look at it," said the foreign secretary.

The foreign secretary said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will be holding a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on April 4 in Washington.

I think both sides also

have taken this opportunity to better understand each other and explain respective positions on some issues. For example, we have raised deep concern about the recent US treasury sanctions imposed on RAB and related individuals, and not only explained how this might affect the efforts of Bangladesh Government to combat terrorism and transnational crimes, but also elaborated our Government has been addressing the challenges. We look forward to continuing our discussion in this regard. We also explained our position on issues like democratic practices, media freedom, labour rights and religious harmony. We also had in depth discussion on ways and means of enhancing trade and investment, and possible cooperation in Blue Economy. We exchanged our views on Indo-Pacific Strategy, and also shared our perspectives on national, regional and global security and geo-political scenario, he said.

He said this Partnership Dialogue is indeed the first one with the Biden Administration, and also the first among a series of dialogues scheduled in coming months.

The two countries are planning to have high level economic dialogue, security dialogue, separate defense dialogue apart from other engagements, he added.

"This "Dialogue" is especially significant for two reasons - firstly, the two countries will be soon celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and secondly, he said, the COVID-19 pandemic barred us to holding the regular dialogue mechanisms in the last two years," Masud said.

He said they will continue their discussion in several formats and this issue will hopefully be resolved in due course. Masud said Dhaka also explained its position on issues like democratic practices, media freedom, labour rights and religious harmony.

"We also had in-depth discussion on ways and means of enhancing trade and investment, and possible cooperation in the Blue Economy," he said.

At the dialogue the two countries intended to have "closer understanding" and broader relations removing gaps. The Bangladesh side expressed its willingness to cooperate with each other in UN Peacekeeping operations, and expressed willingness to continue bilateral collaboration in security and defense domains.

"This is an area on which we would have further detailed discussion in the upcoming security and defense dialogues," said the Foreign Secretary.

In the area of economic cooperation including trade and investment, he said, we look forward to having further discourse in the upcoming high-level economic partnership consultation in early June and possible next round of TICFA this year.

Masud said Bangladesh deeply values its multifaceted relations with the United States, which is based on shared liberal values of upholding democracy and human dignity, commitment towards maintaining international peace and security and aspiration for socio-economic development of people.

The two countries also discussed the areas of "excellent mutual cooperation" like the Rohingya issue, COVID-19 vaccine support, US development assistance, capacity building in the security sector.

They also exchanged views on areas of yet untapped potentials like exchange of high-level visits, investment, trade facilitation, connectivity, stronger defence and security cooperation.

The FS said they exchanged views on Indo-Pacific Strategy, and also shared Bangladesh's perspectives on national, regional and global security and geo-political scenario.









