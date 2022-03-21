PM to inaugurate Payra Coal Power Plant today



PATUAKHALI, Mar 20: The 1320 MW Payra thermal power station in Kalapara upazila of Patuakhali district is set to start commercial supply on Monday, setting a milestone in the country's power sector.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the coal-firedpower plant officially, said Deputy Commissioner of Patuakhali Mohammad Kamal Hossain.All preparations have been taken and the authorities concerned are now monitoring everything to make the inauguration programme a success.In October, 2020, the second unit of 660 MW plant, a joint venture of Bangladesh and China, started its commercial operation.Bangladesh-China Power Company (Pvt) Limited (BCPCL), a joint venture between state-owned North-West Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited (NWPGCL) and China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation, has set up the plant at $2 billion as part of a development partnership.After undergoing test runs for about five months, the first unit of the Payra power plant started commercial operation in May, 2020.The Power Transmission Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) had undertaken a number of transmission projects to facilitate evacuation of electricity from the Payra power project.These transmission projects include construction of 160km 400kV double circuit line from Payra plant to Gopalganj, 164.6km Aminbazar-Mawa-Gopalganj-Mongla 400 kV double circuit line and 9.4km river-crossing line close to Padma Bridge.PGCB officials said all these projects are being implemented targeting the power evacuation from both the Payra and Rampal plants and these will cost about Tk 4,650 crore, of which Tk 3,294 crore will be spent on Payra plant transmission facilities.Payra plant's officials said they have been operating the two units in alternative months to keep the plant's equipment operational. -UNB