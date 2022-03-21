Video
Monday, 21 March, 2022
Five killed in road crashes

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

At least five people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Dinajpur and Jashore on Sunday.
Our Dinajpur Correspondent reports that two youths were killed in a road accident at Sadar upazila in Dinajpur district early Sunday.
Deceased Anwarul Islam, 23, and Nazrul Islam, 22, were the residents of Tajpur village in the upazila. They were relatives. Police said Anwarul and Nazrul were going to Phulbari upazila riding on a motorcycle early in the morning. Suddenly, the motorcycle hit a parked truck on the Dinajpur-Phulbari highway at Kaugaon Rajapukur area around 5.00 am, leaving the duo dead on the spot.
On information, police recovered the bodies and sent them to a nearby hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Kotwali Police Station Officer in-Charge Asaduzzaman.
A total of 22 bottles of phensedyl syrup were seized from the scene.  An unnatural death (UD) case was filed in this regard. Our Jashore Correspondent added that three people were killed in two separate road accidents in Jashore between 9am and 10:30 am on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Ranjit Sarkar, 65, of Majhiyali village under Bagharpara upazila, Saifur Rahman, 60, of Ghona village under Sadar upazila and Manzil Majumder, 55, of the same village. According to police, Ranjit Sarkar was seriously injured when he was hit by a Magura-bound bus while crossing the road at Khajura Bhataramtala on Jashore-Magura Road around 9 am on Sunday.
Later, the locals admitted him to the 250-bed Sadar Hospital in Jashore where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. On the other hand, Saifur and Manzil were seriously injured when their motorcycle came in a collision with a truck in front of China Project at Padmabila on Jashore-Khulna Highway around 9:30 am.  When they were brought to Jashore Hospital, emergency doctor Jasim Uddin declared them dead. "We brought them to the hospital after they were injured," said Asaduzzaman, Saifur's nephew. They died shortly after admission to the hospital.



