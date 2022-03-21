

Nannu elected Rotary governor for 2023, Pinak for 2024 Nannu elected Rotary governor for 2023, Pinak for 2024

The election was held at central conference of Rotary at the BICC conference center in Dhaka on Saturday, according to a press release.

Nannu will be the Rotary governor for the session of 2023-24 and Pinak for the session 2024-25.

The election of Rotary Governor usually held two years before the term of the Governor.

Newly elected governor Nannu is the representative of Dhaka Dynamic Rotary while Pinak of Dhaka Mohanagor Rotary.







Rotarian Md. Ashrafuzzaman Nannu and Rotarian Ibrahim Khalil Al-Zayed Pinak have been elected governor of Rotary International District-3281 Bangladesh for the session of 2023-24 and 2024-25 respectively.The election was held at central conference of Rotary at the BICC conference center in Dhaka on Saturday, according to a press release.Nannu will be the Rotary governor for the session of 2023-24 and Pinak for the session 2024-25.The election of Rotary Governor usually held two years before the term of the Governor.Newly elected governor Nannu is the representative of Dhaka Dynamic Rotary while Pinak of Dhaka Mohanagor Rotary.