Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 March, 2022, 8:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Nannu elected Rotary governor for 2023, Pinak for 2024

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Observer Desk

Nannu elected Rotary governor for 2023, Pinak for 2024

Nannu elected Rotary governor for 2023, Pinak for 2024

Nannu elected Rotary governor for 2023, Pinak for 2024

Nannu elected Rotary governor for 2023, Pinak for 2024

Rotarian Md. Ashrafuzzaman Nannu and Rotarian Ibrahim Khalil Al-Zayed Pinak have been elected governor of Rotary International District-3281 Bangladesh for the session of 2023-24 and 2024-25 respectively.
The election was held at central conference of Rotary at the BICC conference center in Dhaka on Saturday, according to a press release.
Nannu will be the Rotary governor for the session of 2023-24 and Pinak for the session 2024-25.
The election of Rotary Governor usually held two years before the term of the Governor.
Newly elected governor Nannu is the representative of Dhaka Dynamic Rotary while Pinak of Dhaka Mohanagor Rotary.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Woman rescued after being trapped in city lift
Nannu elected Rotary governor for 2023, Pinak for 2024
Bangladesh United Islami Party holds its Dhaka division conference
Authority of Fine Art Department of Jahangirnagar University
Proliferation of beach bikes threatens well-being of Cox’s Bazar
Over 1 kg Crystal meth, Yaba  seized in Cox’s Bazar
RAB-13 arrests 4 for inciting youth to commit suicide
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’


Latest News
Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’: US
Food prices much higher in Bangladesh than global markets: CPD study
Can blame lot of things but we played poorly: Tamim Iqbal
Fire breaks out at Kalyanpur slum
Shitalakhya launch capsize: Death toll rises to 6
Rabada five-for sinks Tigers in 2nd ODI
Former PDBF MD Aminul sent to forced retirement
Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG
Ukraine and Russia make progress on negotiations: Turkey
People's support to AL rises: Hasan
Most Read News
Launch sinks in Shitalakhya being hit by cargo, 5 bodies recovered
Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’: US
4 sentenced to death in Narayanganj schoolboy murder
Zelensky imposes restriction on 11 political parties
Antarctica hits record temperatures, say experts
TCB starts 'family cards' programme, 1cr to get essentials
Australia bans exports of alumina to Russia
Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG
Ukrain blocks total 1,500 Russian media outlets
Lalon festival held at Baraigram in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft