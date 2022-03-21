Proliferation of beach bikes threatens well-being of Cox’s Bazar

COX'S BAZAR, Mar 20: Beach bike rides, a common tourist attraction at Cox's Bazar sea beach, is becoming a death trap for crab, snail, turtle, oysters of the government announced Ecologically Critical Area (ECA).

On a recent visit the UNB reporter saw numbers of battery-operated bikes, jeep, cars and other vehicles moving at Pechar Dwip beach in Ramu upazila, and at Kakra Beach in Himchari Para area. It is the zone where marine invertebrates and turtles habitat, breed and wander.

Most of those unpermitted vehicles were seen operating without any care as crabs, snails and oyster got crushed under them.

The beach area starting from Reju canal estuary to Kakra beach is the egg-laying zone of marine turtles.

According to locals, they did not spot any sea turtles coming to lay eggs in this area this year like regular. The number was on the decline anyway as mother turtles while laying eggs and newborn turtles on their way to sea often got crushed under those deadly wheels of beach bikes.

The ueven surface, sound pollution and an overly lit beach was making the zone unsuitable for turtles to lay eggs, and that is very concerning for the biodiversity and ecology according to the experts. "Adam Tamiji Haque and his other family members, proprietor for Haque Company, are operating beach bike service at Pechardwip area while Cox's Bazar Beach Bike Owners Cooperative Association is at Himchari Para area", said Shamir Ranjan Shaha, Range Officer of Himchari National Park.

He said the concerned individuals and organizations involved with the business have been verbally warned about the laws but they continue to operate vehicles on the beach showing complete disregard to it.

Advocate Ayasur Rahman, president of Himchari National park co-management executive committee said Pechar Dwip and Kakra Beach area, have been habitat, breeding and wandering ground for sea turtle, marine invertebrates like crab, snail, oysters, and many aquatic birds. "According to the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act, 1995 (Amendment of 2010) the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf peninsula has been declared an Ecologically Critical Area (ECA). Under the law, it is prohibited to do any activities (transportation) in this area that is detrimental for marine life," said Ayasur.

Also, the Wildlife (safety and security) Act, 2012, emphasizes conserving habitats of wildlife, so immediate steps are necessary to protect the biodiversity of the concerned area, he added.

"Following the reported destruction of marine life in the beach area the committee has informed the district administration, Forest Department and Environment Department to ban the use of beach bike and vehicle movements in an effort to conserve marine biodiversity," he said. -UNB













